Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Reports 24% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow
Delivers Outperformance Across All Third Quarter Guided Metrics
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2024.
“We delivered solid third quarter results reflecting disciplined execution and the strength of our business model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our recent announcements around modern applications, generative AI and partnerships reflect our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships to further enhance the value proposition of Nutanix Cloud Platform.”
“Our third quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 24% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary
|
|
Q3 FY’24
|
Q3 FY’23
|
Y/Y Change
|
Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings
|
$288.9 million
|
$239.8 million
|
20%
|
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2
|
$1.82 billion
|
$1.47 billion
|
24%
|
Average Contract Duration3
|
3.0 years
|
3.0 years
|
0.0 year
|
Revenue
|
$524.6 million
|
$448.6 million
|
17%
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
84.8%
|
81.6%
|
320 bps
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
86.5%
|
84.0%
|
250 bps
|
GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$456.5 million
|
$424.8 million
|
7%
|
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$380.4 million
|
$359.8 million
|
6%
|
GAAP Operating Loss
|
$(11.6) million
|
$(58.6) million
|
$47.0 million
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$73.3 million
|
$17.2 million
|
$56.1 million
|
GAAP Operating Margin
|
(2.2)%
|
(13.1)%
|
10.9% pts
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|
14.0%
|
3.8%
|
10.2% pts
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$96.4 million
|
$74.5 million
|
$21.9 million
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$78.3 million
|
$52.7 million
|
$25.6 million
Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.
Recent Company Highlights
-
Nutanix held its annual .NEXT conference in Barcelona on May 21 – 23, and made the following announcements in conjunction at the event:
- Nutanix Accelerates Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI: Nutanix announced the Nutanix AI Partner Program, aimed at bringing together generative AI (GenAI) applications on top of Nutanix Cloud Platform and GPT-in-a-Box. Additionally, Nutanix announced GPT-in-a-Box 2.0, which will deliver expanded NVIDIA GPU and LLM support, along with simplified foundational model management and integrations with NVIDIA NIMs and the Hugging Face LLM Library.
- Nutanix and NVIDIA Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption: Integration will bring together Nutanix’s automated and secure enterprise AI platform with NVIDIA’s access to performant state-of-the-art AI models.
- Nutanix and Dell Technologies Collaborate on New Joint Solutions for Hybrid Multicloud: The enhanced partnership will include Dell Resell, the ability to purchase Nutanix Cloud Platform software tightly integrated with Dell servers directly from Dell, and Support for Storage, in which Nutanix Cloud Platform will be able to run in existing IP-based 3-Tier environments utilizing Dell’s PowerFlex storage.
- Nutanix Simplifies Management and Operations of Kubernetes Clusters Anywhere to Speed Innovation: Nutanix announced the Nutanix Kubernetes® Platform (NKP) to simplify management of container-based modern applications using Kubernetes across hybrid multicloud environments.
- Nutanix Widens Coverage for Cloud Native Users With Expanded Project Beacon: Nutanix announced that it is expanding the scope of Project Beacon to include cloud native block and file storage services, providing developers of modern applications access to the same data and storage services no matter where they choose to deploy.
- Nutanix Accelerates Hypervisor Innovation to Drive Enterprise Modernization: Nutanix announced new Nutanix AHV features and a simplified platform certification path, expanding hardware compatibilities and delivering efficient customer adoption options.
- Nutanix and EDB Partner to Deliver a Modern Data Platform: With EDB on Nutanix Database Service, joint customers can accelerate their adoption of PostgreSQL to support transactional, analytical, and AI applications at scale.
- Nutanix Adds Power Monitoring to Help Customers Track Sustainability Progress: Nutanix announced new capabilities in Nutanix Cloud Platform that will deliver visibility of the power consumption of a Nutanix environment.
- Nutanix Study Finds AI, Security, and Sustainability Are Major Drivers for IT Modernization: Nutanix announced the findings of its sixth annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures global enterprise progress with cloud adoption.
- Wipro Expands Partnership with Nutanix to Launch a New Nutanix Business Unit: The new business unit will empower mutual clients to accelerate digital transformation, and hybrid multicloud innovation.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook
|
|
|
ACV Billings
|
$295 – $305 million
|
Revenue
|
$530 – $540 million
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
85% to 86%
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|
9% to 10%
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)4
|
Approximately 302 million
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
|
|
|
ACV Billings
|
$1.12 – $1.13 billion
|
Revenue
|
$2.13 – $2.14 billion
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
~86%
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|
~15%
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$520 – $540 million
Supplementary materials to this press release, including our third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.
Footnotes
1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for life-of-device contracts that do not have a specified term. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period.
2Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts.
3Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.
4Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), costs related to the impairment and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, gains on divestitures, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 outlook and/or our fiscal 2024 outlook: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 outlook, and our fiscal 2024 outlook.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, and objectives; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty, including supply chain issues; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; the impact of a pandemic or major public health concern; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2023 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances. Certain products and features or functionalities described herein, including with respect to Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 and its integrations with third party product and services, support for NVIDIA GPU Direct and NX-9151, the new joint solutions from Nutanix and Dell, functionality and features contemplated by Project Beacon, new AHV server capabilities, AHV Metro multi-site DR, and the power consumption dashboard, remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability for any failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any such products, features or functionalities.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.
© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
July 31,
2023
|
|
April 30,
2024
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
512,929
|
|
|
$
|
598,027
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
924,466
|
|
|
|
1,053,354
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
157,251
|
|
|
|
225,301
|
|
Deferred commissions—current
|
|
|
120,001
|
|
|
|
148,435
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
147,087
|
|
|
|
114,123
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,861,734
|
|
|
|
2,139,240
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
111,865
|
|
|
|
114,785
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
93,554
|
|
|
|
96,895
|
|
Deferred commissions—non-current
|
|
|
237,990
|
|
|
|
204,357
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
4,893
|
|
|
|
6,019
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
184,938
|
|
|
|
185,235
|
|
Other assets—non-current
|
|
|
31,941
|
|
|
|
28,393
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,526,915
|
|
|
$
|
2,774,924
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
29,928
|
|
|
$
|
40,286
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
143,679
|
|
|
|
173,339
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
109,269
|
|
|
|
22,486
|
|
Deferred revenue—current
|
|
|
823,665
|
|
|
|
923,559
|
|
Operating lease liabilities—current
|
|
|
29,567
|
|
|
|
23,884
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,136,108
|
|
|
|
1,183,554
|
|
Deferred revenue—non-current
|
|
|
771,367
|
|
|
|
823,891
|
|
Operating lease liabilities—non-current
|
|
|
68,940
|
|
|
|
79,028
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
|
1,218,165
|
|
|
|
1,271,966
|
|
Other liabilities—non-current
|
|
|
39,754
|
|
|
|
35,945
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,234,334
|
|
|
|
3,394,384
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
3,930,668
|
|
|
|
4,086,671
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(5,171
|
)
|
|
|
(3,703
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(4,632,922
|
)
|
|
|
(4,702,434
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
|
(707,419
|
)
|
|
|
(619,460
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
|
$
|
2,526,915
|
|
|
$
|
2,774,924
|
|
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
212,507
|
|
|
$
|
255,465
|
|
|
$
|
671,619
|
|
|
$
|
802,047
|
|
Support, entitlements and other services
|
|
|
236,074
|
|
|
|
269,112
|
|
|
|
697,066
|
|
|
|
798,817
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
448,581
|
|
|
|
524,577
|
|
|
|
1,368,685
|
|
|
|
1,600,864
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product (1)(2)
|
|
|
12,430
|
|
|
|
8,469
|
|
|
|
40,452
|
|
|
|
28,105
|
|
Support, entitlements and other services (1)
|
|
|
69,999
|
|
|
|
71,150
|
|
|
|
211,277
|
|
|
|
215,029
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
82,429
|
|
|
|
79,619
|
|
|
|
251,729
|
|
|
|
243,134
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
366,152
|
|
|
|
444,958
|
|
|
|
1,116,956
|
|
|
|
1,357,730
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)(2)
|
|
|
229,261
|
|
|
|
245,901
|
|
|
|
695,271
|
|
|
|
717,926
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
|
143,016
|
|
|
|
159,220
|
|
|
|
434,760
|
|
|
|
471,596
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
52,515
|
|
|
|
51,425
|
|
|
|
182,728
|
|
|
|
148,457
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
424,792
|
|
|
|
456,546
|
|
|
|
1,312,759
|
|
|
|
1,337,979
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
(58,640
|
)
|
|
|
(11,588
|
)
|
|
|
(195,803
|
)
|
|
|
19,751
|
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(7,168
|
)
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
(30,696
|
)
|
|
|
(2,520
|
)
|
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(65,808
|
)
|
|
|
(10,929
|
)
|
|
|
(226,499
|
)
|
|
|
17,231
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
5,161
|
|
|
|
4,687
|
|
|
|
14,774
|
|
|
|
15,905
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(70,969
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,616
|
)
|
|
$
|
(241,273
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,326
|
|
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic
|
|
|
234,735
|
|
|
|
245,766
|
|
|
|
231,702
|
|
|
|
243,688
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted
|
|
|
234,735
|
|
|
|
245,766
|
|
|
|
231,702
|
|
|
|
297,055
|
|
(1)
|
|
Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Product cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,831
|
|
|
$
|
1,576
|
|
|
$
|
6,103
|
|
|
$
|
5,201
|
|
Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue
|
|
|
6,565
|
|
|
|
6,391
|
|
|
|
20,083
|
|
|
|
20,690
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
19,383
|
|
|
|
18,901
|
|
|
|
63,425
|
|
|
|
61,110
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
32,003
|
|
|
|
38,719
|
|
|
|
107,116
|
|
|
|
117,664
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,126
|
|
|
|
16,705
|
|
|
|
42,426
|
|
|
|
47,594
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
72,908
|
|
|
$
|
82,292
|
|
|
$
|
239,153
|
|
|
$
|
252,259
|
|
(2)
|
|
Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Product cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
2,438
|
|
|
$
|
766
|
|
|
$
|
7,779
|
|
|
$
|
2,626
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
Total amortization of intangible assets
|
|
$
|
2,607
|
|
|
$
|
865
|
|
|
$
|
8,495
|
|
|
$
|
2,844
|
|
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(241,273
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,326
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
59,078
|
|
|
|
54,986
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
239,153
|
|
|
|
252,259
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
31,767
|
|
|
|
33,738
|
|
Operating lease cost, net of accretion
|
|
|
27,065
|
|
|
|
24,009
|
|
Early exit of lease-related assets
|
|
|
(1,109
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
|
14,772
|
|
|
|
15,143
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(6,275
|
)
|
|
|
(14,117
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
(4,768
|
)
|
|
|
(49,669
|
)
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
16,919
|
|
|
|
5,199
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(33,858
|
)
|
|
|
37,588
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(5,106
|
)
|
|
|
10,326
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
29,660
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
53,451
|
|
|
|
(83,857
|
)
|
Operating leases, net
|
|
|
(30,134
|
)
|
|
|
(22,394
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
92,056
|
|
|
|
134,037
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
214,094
|
|
|
|
428,234
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturities of investments
|
|
|
722,983
|
|
|
|
625,519
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(711,253
|
)
|
|
|
(740,034
|
)
|
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(52,603
|
)
|
|
|
(54,813
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(40,873
|
)
|
|
|
(173,828
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
23,268
|
|
|
|
50,660
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
|
(10,214
|
)
|
|
|
(111,620
|
)
|
Repayment of convertible notes
|
|
|
(145,704
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(106,131
|
)
|
Payment of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
(3,711
|
)
|
|
|
(2,928
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(136,361
|
)
|
|
|
(170,019
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
36,860
|
|
|
$
|
84,387
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period
|
|
|
405,862
|
|
|
|
515,771
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
|
|
$
|
442,722
|
|
|
$
|
600,158
|
|
Restricted cash (1)
|
|
|
2,804
|
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
|
$
|
439,918
|
|
|
$
|
598,027
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$
|
21,578
|
|
|
$
|
20,938
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities
|
|
$
|
16,214
|
|
|
$
|
983
|
