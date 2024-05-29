Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Reports 24% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow

Delivers Outperformance Across All Third Quarter Guided Metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2024.





“We delivered solid third quarter results reflecting disciplined execution and the strength of our business model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our recent announcements around modern applications, generative AI and partnerships reflect our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships to further enhance the value proposition of Nutanix Cloud Platform.”

“Our third quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 24% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Q3 FY’24 Q3 FY’23 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $288.9 million $239.8 million 20% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.82 billion $1.47 billion 24% Average Contract Duration3 3.0 years 3.0 years 0.0 year Revenue $524.6 million $448.6 million 17% GAAP Gross Margin 84.8% 81.6% 320 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 86.5% 84.0% 250 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $456.5 million $424.8 million 7% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $380.4 million $359.8 million 6% GAAP Operating Loss $(11.6) million $(58.6) million $47.0 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $73.3 million $17.2 million $56.1 million GAAP Operating Margin (2.2)% (13.1)% 10.9% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 14.0% 3.8% 10.2% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $96.4 million $74.5 million $21.9 million Free Cash Flow $78.3 million $52.7 million $25.6 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $295 – $305 million Revenue $530 – $540 million Non-GAAP Gross Margin 85% to 86% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9% to 10% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)4 Approximately 302 million

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $1.12 – $1.13 billion Revenue $2.13 – $2.14 billion Non-GAAP Gross Margin ~86% Non-GAAP Operating Margin ~15% Free Cash Flow $520 – $540 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for life-of-device contracts that do not have a specified term. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period.

2Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts.

3Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

4Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), costs related to the impairment and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, gains on divestitures, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 outlook and/or our fiscal 2024 outlook: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 outlook, and our fiscal 2024 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, and objectives; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty, including supply chain issues; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; the impact of a pandemic or major public health concern; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2023 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances. Certain products and features or functionalities described herein, including with respect to Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 and its integrations with third party product and services, support for NVIDIA GPU Direct and NX-9151, the new joint solutions from Nutanix and Dell, functionality and features contemplated by Project Beacon, new AHV server capabilities, AHV Metro multi-site DR, and the power consumption dashboard, remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability for any failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any such products, features or functionalities.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31, 2023 April 30, 2024 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,929 $ 598,027 Short-term investments 924,466 1,053,354 Accounts receivable, net 157,251 225,301 Deferred commissions—current 120,001 148,435 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147,087 114,123 Total current assets 1,861,734 2,139,240 Property and equipment, net 111,865 114,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,554 96,895 Deferred commissions—non-current 237,990 204,357 Intangible assets, net 4,893 6,019 Goodwill 184,938 185,235 Other assets—non-current 31,941 28,393 Total assets $ 2,526,915 $ 2,774,924 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,928 $ 40,286 Accrued compensation and benefits 143,679 173,339 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,269 22,486 Deferred revenue—current 823,665 923,559 Operating lease liabilities—current 29,567 23,884 Total current liabilities 1,136,108 1,183,554 Deferred revenue—non-current 771,367 823,891 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 68,940 79,028 Convertible senior notes, net 1,218,165 1,271,966 Other liabilities—non-current 39,754 35,945 Total liabilities 3,234,334 3,394,384 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,930,668 4,086,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,171 ) (3,703 ) Accumulated deficit (4,632,922 ) (4,702,434 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (707,419 ) (619,460 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,526,915 $ 2,774,924

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 212,507 $ 255,465 $ 671,619 $ 802,047 Support, entitlements and other services 236,074 269,112 697,066 798,817 Total revenue 448,581 524,577 1,368,685 1,600,864 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 12,430 8,469 40,452 28,105 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 69,999 71,150 211,277 215,029 Total cost of revenue 82,429 79,619 251,729 243,134 Gross profit 366,152 444,958 1,116,956 1,357,730 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 229,261 245,901 695,271 717,926 Research and development (1) 143,016 159,220 434,760 471,596 General and administrative (1) 52,515 51,425 182,728 148,457 Total operating expenses 424,792 456,546 1,312,759 1,337,979 (Loss) income from operations (58,640 ) (11,588 ) (195,803 ) 19,751 Other (expense) income, net (7,168 ) 659 (30,696 ) (2,520 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (65,808 ) (10,929 ) (226,499 ) 17,231 Provision for income taxes 5,161 4,687 14,774 15,905 Net (loss) income $ (70,969 ) $ (15,616 ) $ (241,273 ) $ 1,326 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ (0.30 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic 234,735 245,766 231,702 243,688 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted 234,735 245,766 231,702 297,055

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,831 $ 1,576 $ 6,103 $ 5,201 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 6,565 6,391 20,083 20,690 Sales and marketing 19,383 18,901 63,425 61,110 Research and development 32,003 38,719 107,116 117,664 General and administrative 13,126 16,705 42,426 47,594 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 72,908 $ 82,292 $ 239,153 $ 252,259

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 2,438 $ 766 $ 7,779 $ 2,626 Sales and marketing 169 99 716 218 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,607 $ 865 $ 8,495 $ 2,844

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (241,273 ) $ 1,326 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 59,078 54,986 Stock-based compensation 239,153 252,259 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 31,767 33,738 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 27,065 24,009 Early exit of lease-related assets (1,109 ) — Non-cash interest expense 14,772 15,143 Other (6,275 ) (14,117 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (4,768 ) (49,669 ) Deferred commissions 16,919 5,199 Prepaid expenses and other assets (33,858 ) 37,588 Accounts payable (5,106 ) 10,326 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,356 29,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,451 (83,857 ) Operating leases, net (30,134 ) (22,394 ) Deferred revenue 92,056 134,037 Net cash provided by operating activities 214,094 428,234 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 722,983 625,519 Purchases of investments (711,253 ) (740,034 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (4,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (52,603 ) (54,813 ) Net cash used in investing activities (40,873 ) (173,828 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 23,268 50,660 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,214 ) (111,620 ) Repayment of convertible notes (145,704 ) — Repurchases of common stock — (106,131 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (3,711 ) (2,928 ) Net cash used in financing activities (136,361 ) (170,019 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 36,860 $ 84,387 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 405,862 515,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 442,722 $ 600,158 Restricted cash (1) 2,804 2,131 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 439,918 $ 598,027 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 21,578 $ 20,938 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 16,214 $ 983

