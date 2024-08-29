Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Reports 22% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2024

Delivers Outperformance Across All Fourth Quarter Guided Metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2024.





“Our fourth quarter was a solid finish to a fiscal year that showed good progress on our financial model with solid top line growth and sharp year-over-year improvement in profitability,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “In fiscal 2024, we also made notable progress on partnerships, signing new or enhanced agreements with Cisco, NVIDIA and Dell, and continued to innovate towards our goal of being the leading platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere.”

“Our fiscal 2024 results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 22% year-over-year ARR growth, strong free cash flow generation and our first full year of positive GAAP operating income,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Q4 FY’24 Q4 FY’23 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $338.0 million $278.7 million 21% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.91 billion $1.56 billion 22% Average Contract Duration3 3.1 years 3.0 years 0.1 year Revenue $548.0 million $494.2 million 11% GAAP Gross Margin 85.2% 83.7% 150 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 86.9% 85.8% 110 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $479.2 million $425.1 million 13% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $405.5 million $360.6 million 12% GAAP Operating Loss $(12.2) million $(11.3) million $(0.9) million Non-GAAP Operating Income $70.5 million $63.6 million $6.9 million GAAP Operating Margin (2.2)% (2.3)% 0.1% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 12.9% 12.9% 0% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $244.7 million $58.3 million $186.4 million Free Cash Flow $224.3 million $45.5 million $178.8 million

Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

FY’24 FY’23 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $1.16 billion $956.8 million 21% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.91 billion $1.56 billion 22% Average Contract Duration3 3.0 years 3.0 years 0.0 year Revenue $2.15 billion $1.86 billion 15% GAAP Gross Margin 84.9% 82.2% 270 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 86.7% 84.6% 210 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $1.82 billion $1.74 billion 5% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $1.52 billion $1.41 billion 7% GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $7.6 million $(207.2) million $214.8 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $347.1 million $161.0 million $186.1 million GAAP Operating Margin 0.4% (11.1)% 11.5% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16.2% 8.6% 7.6% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $672.9 million $272.4 million $400.5 million Free Cash Flow $597.7 million $207.0 million $390.7 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $565 – $575 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 14.5% to 15.5% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)4 Approximately 287 million

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $2.435 – $2.465 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15.5% to 17.0% Free Cash Flow $540 – $600 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for life-of-device contracts that do not have a specified term. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period. The Company will discontinue reporting ACV Billings beginning with the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.

2Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts.

3Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

4Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), costs related to the impairment and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, gains on divestitures, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe has provided useful information to our management and investors during our transition to a subscription-based business model as it has allowed us to better track the topline growth of our business during the transition because it takes into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our first quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects; our plan to continue innovating towards our goal of being the leading platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our first quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2023 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,



2023 July 31,



2024 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,929 $ 655,270 Short-term investments 924,466 339,072 Accounts receivable, net 157,251 229,796 Deferred commissions—current 120,001 159,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147,087 97,307 Total current assets 1,861,734 1,481,294 Property and equipment, net 111,865 136,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,554 109,133 Deferred commissions—non-current 237,990 198,962 Intangible assets, net 4,893 5,153 Goodwill 184,938 185,235 Other assets—non-current 31,941 27,961 Total assets $ 2,526,915 $ 2,143,918 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,928 $ 45,066 Accrued compensation and benefits 143,679 195,602 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,269 24,967 Deferred revenue—current 823,665 954,543 Operating lease liabilities—current 29,567 24,163 Total current liabilities 1,136,108 1,244,341 Deferred revenue—non-current 771,367 918,163 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 68,940 90,359 Convertible senior notes, net 1,218,165 570,073 Other liabilities—non-current 39,754 49,130 Total liabilities 3,234,334 2,872,066 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 6 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,930,668 4,118,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,171 ) 146 Accumulated deficit (4,632,922 ) (4,847,199 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (707,419 ) (728,148 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,526,915 $ 2,143,918

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 240,495 $ 265,901 $ 912,114 $ 1,067,948 Support, entitlements and other services 253,715 282,051 950,781 1,080,868 Total revenue 494,210 547,952 1,862,895 2,148,816 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 10,655 8,336 51,107 36,441 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 69,803 72,642 281,080 287,671 Total cost of revenue 80,458 80,978 332,187 324,112 Gross profit 413,752 466,974 1,530,708 1,824,704 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 229,425 259,360 924,696 977,286 Research and development (1) 146,201 167,396 580,961 638,992 General and administrative (1) 49,473 52,406 232,201 200,863 Total operating expenses 425,099 479,162 1,737,858 1,817,141 (Loss) income from operations (11,347 ) (12,188 ) (207,150 ) 7,563 Other income (expense), net 4,261 (106,361 ) (26,435 ) (108,881 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (7,086 ) (118,549 ) (233,585 ) (101,318 ) Provision for income taxes 6,201 7,552 20,975 23,457 Net loss $ (13,287 ) $ (126,101 ) $ (254,560 ) $ (124,775 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted 237,832 247,886 233,247 244,743

____________________ (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,863 $ 1,621 $ 7,966 $ 6,822 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 6,528 6,595 26,611 27,285 Sales and marketing 19,333 19,080 82,758 80,190 Research and development 31,957 39,120 139,073 156,784 General and administrative 12,911 15,158 55,337 62,752 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 72,592 $ 81,574 $ 311,745 $ 333,833

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 2,091 $ 766 $ 9,870 $ 3,392 Sales and marketing 111 99 827 317 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,202 $ 865 $ 10,697 $ 3,709

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (254,560 ) $ (124,775 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76,388 73,199 Stock-based compensation 311,745 333,833 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 42,636 41,600 Conversion of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and issuance costs — 107,877 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 35,357 31,462 Early exit of lease-related assets (1,040 ) — Gain on Frame divestiture (10,957 ) — Non-cash interest expense 19,757 18,550 Other (11,388 ) (13,312 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (25,885 ) (53,811 ) Deferred commissions 9,599 (820 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (59,243 ) 46,623 Accounts payable (9,600 ) 14,749 Accrued compensation and benefits (6,027 ) 51,923 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,191 (82,632 ) Operating leases, net (40,257 ) (30,475 ) Deferred revenue 142,687 258,940 Net cash provided by operating activities 272,403 672,931 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 965,040 774,237 Purchases of investments (955,330 ) (871,259 ) Sales of investments — 706,363 Proceeds from Frame divestiture 5,909 — Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (4,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (65,404 ) (75,252 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (49,785 ) 529,589 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 46,501 51,571 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,214 ) (161,552 ) Repayment of convertible notes (145,704 ) (817,633 ) Repurchases of common stock — (131,139 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (3,292 ) (3,876 ) Net cash used in financing activities (112,709 ) (1,062,629 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 109,909 $ 139,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 405,862 515,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 515,771 $ 655,662 Restricted cash (1) 2,842 392 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 512,929 $ 655,270 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 30,781 $ 23,647 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 15,754 $ 19,275 Forfeited paid-in-kind interest recognized in equity upon note conversion $ — $ 6,019

____________________ (1) Included within other assets—non-current in the consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 494,210 $ 547,952 $ 1,862,895 $ 2,148,816 Change in deferred revenue 50,631 124,903 142,687 258,940 Total billings $ 544,841 $ 672,855 $ 2,005,582 $ 2,407,756

Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 459,460 $ 518,695 $ 1,730,848 $ 2,016,776 Professional services revenue 24,020 26,769 91,841 100,852 Other non-subscription product revenue 10,730 2,488 40,206 31,188 Total revenue $ 494,210 $ 547,952 $ 1,862,895 $ 2,148,816 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 504,191 $ 636,040 $ 1,868,943 $ 2,253,633 Professional services billings 29,920 34,327 96,433 122,935 Other non-subscription product billings 10,730 2,488 40,206 31,188 Total billings $ 544,841 $ 672,855 $ 2,005,582 $ 2,407,756

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Richard Valera



ir@nutanix.com

Media Contact:

Lia Bigano



pr@nutanix.com

Read full story here