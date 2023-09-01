Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Reports 27% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Strong YoY Free Cash Flow Growth for Fiscal 2023

Delivers Outperformance Across All Fourth Quarter Guided Metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.





“Our fourth quarter capped off a fiscal year that showed healthy year-over-year top line growth and sharp year-over-year improvements in profitability and free cash flow,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our consistent execution over the course of the year against an uncertain macro backdrop is a testament to the benefits of our subscription model, as well as the value our customers see in the Nutanix Cloud Platform as they look to modernize their IT footprints and implement hybrid multicloud operating models.”

“Our fiscal year 2023 results demonstrated a good balance of growth and profitability and further strengthened our balance sheet,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “In conjunction with our earnings release, we’re pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $350 million of our stock, which we see as a reflection of confidence in the Company’s long-term market opportunity and financial outlook.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Q4 FY’23 Q4 FY’22 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $278.7 million $193.2 million 44% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.56 billion $1.20 billion 30% Average Contract Term3 3.0 years 3.2 years (0.2) year Revenue4 $494.2 million $385.5 million 28% GAAP Gross Margin 83.7% 79.3% 440 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 85.8% 82.6% 320 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $425.1 million $439.4 million (3)% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $360.6 million $356.2 million 1% GAAP Operating Loss $(11.3) million $(133.8) million $122.5 million Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $63.6 million $(37.8) million $101.4 million GAAP Operating Margin (2.3)% (34.7)% 32.4% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 12.9% (9.8)% 22.7% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $58.3 million $38.0 million $20.3 million Free Cash Flow $45.5 million $23.2 million $22.3 million

Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

FY’23 FY’22 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $956.8 million $756.3 million 27% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.56 billion $1.20 billion 30% Average Contract Term3 3.0 years 3.2 years (0.2) year Revenue4 $1.86 billion $1.58 billion 18% GAAP Gross Margin 82.2% 79.7% 250 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 84.6% 83.0% 160 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $1.74 billion $1.72 billion 1% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $1.41 billion $1.40 billion 1% GAAP Operating Loss $(207.2) million $(458.9) million $251.7 million Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $161.0 million $(87.2) million $248.2 million GAAP Operating Margin (11.1)% (29.0)% 17.9% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 8.6% (5.5)% 14.1% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.4 million $67.5 million $204.9 million Free Cash Flow $207.0 million $18.5 million $188.5 million

Recent Company Highlights

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $260 – $270 million Revenue $495 – $505 million Non-GAAP Gross Margin ~84% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9% to 11% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) Approximately 290 million

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $1.075 – $1.095 billion Revenue $2.085 – $2.115 billion Non-GAAP Gross Margin ~84% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11% to 12% Free Cash Flow $280 – $300 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/company/financial.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Definitions and Total Revenue Impact

1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period.

2Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all non life-of-device contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract.

3Average Contract Term represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

4Revenue was negatively impacted by a year-over-year decline in the average contract term, including as a result of Nutanix’s transition to a subscription-based business model.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Term. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), costs related to the impairment and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the change in fair value of the derivative liability, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, losses on debt extinguishment, gains on divestitures, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income or loss, operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Term, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Term data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our first quarter fiscal 2024 outlook and/or our fiscal 2024 outlook: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, and outlook (including our growth plan) as well as our ability to execute thereon successfully and in a timely manner and the benefits and impact thereof on our business, operations, and financial results (including our first quarter fiscal 2024 outlook, our fiscal 2024 outlook, and our plans for share repurchases); the impact of our transition to a subscription-based business model, our ability to manage, complete or realize the benefits of such transition successfully and in a timely manner, and the short-term and long-term impacts of such transition on our business, operations and financial results; the competitive market, including our competitive position and ability to compete effectively, the competitive advantages of our products, our projections about our market share and opportunity, and the effects of increased competition in our market; our ability to attract new end customers and retain and grow sales from our existing end customers; our customer needs and our response to those needs; our ability to form new, and maintain and strengthen existing, strategic alliances and partnerships and address macroeconomic supply chain shortages, including our relationships with our channel partners and original equipment manufacturers, and the impact of any changes to such relationships on our business, operations and financial results; the benefits and capabilities of our platform, solutions, products, services and technology, including the interoperability and availability of our solutions with and on third-party platforms; our plans and expectations regarding new solutions, products, services, product features and technology, including those that are still under development or in process; our plans regarding, and the timing and success of, our customer, partner, industry, analyst, investor and employee events and the impact thereof on our business, operations, and financial results; and our decision to use new or different metrics, or to make adjustments to the metrics we use, to supplement our financial reporting, and the impact thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, and objectives; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; delays or unexpected accelerations in our current and future business model transitions; our ability to resolve the third-party software usage matter within estimates; our ability to remediate the previously disclosed material weakness; matters arising out of the previously disclosed completed Audit Committee investigation (including litigation and regulatory risks); the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty, including supply chain issues; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results, including, among other things, anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, including changes as a result of our transition to a subscription-based business model, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions, attrition among sales representatives or other employees; issues related to strategic alliances and partnerships; our ability to make share repurchases, including the possibility that the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on December 7, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on May 24, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2023 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,



2022 July 31,



2023 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 402,850 $ 512,929 Short-term investments 921,429 924,466 Accounts receivable, net 124,559 157,251 Deferred commissions—current 115,356 120,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,787 147,087 Total current assets 1,657,981 1,861,734 Property and equipment, net 113,440 111,865 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,740 93,554 Deferred commissions—non-current 252,234 237,990 Intangible assets, net 15,829 4,893 Goodwill 185,260 184,938 Other assets—non-current 22,265 31,941 Total assets $ 2,365,749 $ 2,526,915 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,931 $ 29,928 Accrued compensation and benefits 149,811 143,679 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,568 109,269 Deferred revenue—current 720,993 823,665 Operating lease liabilities—current 39,801 29,567 Convertible senior notes, net—current 145,456 — Total current liabilities 1,160,560 1,136,108 Deferred revenue—non-current 724,545 771,367 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 89,782 68,940 Convertible senior notes, net 1,156,205 1,218,165 Other liabilities—non-current 35,161 39,754 Total liabilities 3,166,253 3,234,334 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,583,928 3,930,668 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,076 ) (5,171 ) Accumulated deficit (4,378,362 ) (4,632,922 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (800,504 ) (707,419 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,365,749 $ 2,526,915

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal Year Ended



July 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 168,751 $ 240,495 $ 757,623 $ 912,114 Support, entitlements and other services 216,789 253,715 823,173 950,781 Total revenue 385,540 494,210 1,580,796 1,862,895 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 12,546 10,655 55,602 51,107 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 67,346 69,803 265,554 281,080 Total cost of revenue 79,892 80,458 321,156 332,187 Gross profit 305,648 413,752 1,259,640 1,530,708 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 252,600 229,425 979,075 924,696 Research and development (1) 144,268 146,201 572,999 580,961 General and administrative (1) 42,547 49,473 166,418 232,201 Total operating expenses 439,415 425,099 1,718,492 1,737,858 Loss from operations (133,767 ) (11,347 ) (458,852 ) (207,150 ) Other (expense) income, net (11,273 ) 4,261 (320,830 ) (26,435 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (145,040 ) (7,086 ) (779,682 ) (233,585 ) Provision for income taxes 6,297 6,201 19,264 20,975 Net loss $ (151,337 ) $ (13,287 ) $ (798,946 ) $ (254,560 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted (3) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (3.62 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted (3) 225,398 237,832 220,529 233,247

____________________ (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

