Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Reports 24% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

Delivers Outperformance Across All First Quarter Guided Metrics

“We delivered a solid first quarter financial performance against an uncertain macro backdrop reflecting the value our customers see in the Nutanix Cloud Platform and the strength of our subscription business model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “I’m excited about our future as we look to capitalize on our large and growing market opportunity, favorable industry competitive dynamics, and our ramping partnerships.”

“Our first quarter marked a good start to our fiscal year with 24% year-over-year ACV billings growth along with strong free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We continue to see good execution and remain focused on driving towards the targets we shared at our recent Investor Day and delivering durable growth and increasing profitability.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Q1 FY’24 Q1 FY’23 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $287.2 million $231.9 million 24% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.66 billion $1.28 billion 30% Average Contract Duration3 2.9 years 3.0 years (0.1) year Revenue4 $511.1 million $433.6 million 18% GAAP Gross Margin 84.0% 81.0% 300 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 85.9% 83.4% 250 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $434.8 million $431.8 million 1% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $359.8 million $351.5 million 2% GAAP Operating Loss $(5.7) million $(80.7) million $75.0 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $79.5 million $10.2 million $69.3 million GAAP Operating Margin (1.1)% (18.6)% 17.5% pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15.6% 2.4% 13.2% pts Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $145.5 million $65.5 million $80.0 million Free Cash Flow $132.5 million $45.8 million $86.7 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Nutanix Hybrid Multicloud Platform Recognized as a Leader: Nutanix announced it has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q4 2023, published by Forrester Research, Inc.

Nutanix announced it has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q4 2023, published by Forrester Research, Inc. Nutanix Strengthens Cyber Resilience with Accelerated Ransomware Detection and Recovery: Nutanix announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data.

Nutanix announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience against attacks on unstructured data. Micron Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform for Its Manufacturing Facilities Globally: Nutanix announced that Micron Technology, an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, selected Nutanix to build a cloud platform for Micron’s manufacturing facilities globally.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $295 – $305 million Revenue $545 – $555 million Non-GAAP Gross Margin 85-86% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 14% to 16% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)5 Approximately 297 million

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ACV Billings $1.08 – $1.10 billion Revenue $2.095 – $2.125 billion Non-GAAP Gross Margin ~85% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11.5% to 12.5% Free Cash Flow $340 – $360 million

Footnotes

1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period.

2Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all non life-of-device contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract.

3Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

4Revenue was negatively impacted by a year-over-year decline in the average contract duration, including as a result of Nutanix’s transition to a subscription-based business model.

5Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), costs related to the impairment and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, gains on divestitures, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our second quarter fiscal 2024 outlook and/or our fiscal 2024 outlook: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, our market opportunity, competitive dynamics, our focus on driving towards targets and delivering durable growth and increasing profitability, our second quarter fiscal 2024 outlook, and our fiscal 2024 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, and objectives; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty, including supply chain issues; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; the impact of a pandemic or major public health concern; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2023. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,



2023 October 31,



2023 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,929 $ 612,462 Short-term investments 924,466 958,654 Accounts receivable, net 157,251 133,716 Deferred commissions—current 120,001 126,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147,087 86,920 Total current assets 1,861,734 1,917,947 Property and equipment, net 111,865 110,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,554 96,301 Deferred commissions—non-current 237,990 226,698 Intangible assets, net 4,893 3,745 Goodwill 184,938 184,938 Other assets—non-current 31,941 30,807 Total assets $ 2,526,915 $ 2,570,640 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,928 $ 35,795 Accrued compensation and benefits 143,679 136,258 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,269 21,054 Deferred revenue—current 823,665 877,547 Operating lease liabilities—current 29,567 28,917 Total current liabilities 1,136,108 1,099,571 Deferred revenue—non-current 771,367 767,685 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 68,940 72,419 Convertible senior notes, net 1,218,165 1,239,189 Other liabilities—non-current 39,754 33,987 Total liabilities 3,234,334 3,212,851 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,930,668 4,020,672 Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,171 ) (4,375 ) Accumulated deficit (4,632,922 ) (4,658,514 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (707,419 ) (642,211 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,526,915 $ 2,570,640

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 208,574 $ 246,922 Support, entitlements and other services 225,035 264,132 Total revenue 433,609 511,054 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 12,516 10,234 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 69,979 71,725 Total cost of revenue 82,495 81,959 Gross profit 351,114 429,095 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 236,222 235,323 Research and development (1) 149,443 151,975 General and administrative (1) 46,104 47,503 Total operating expenses 431,769 434,801 Loss from operations (80,655 ) (5,706 ) Other expense, net (13,416 ) (5,275 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (94,071 ) (10,981 ) Provision for income taxes 5,443 4,872 Net loss $ (99,514 ) $ (15,853 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders—basic and diluted 228,544 241,490

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended



October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 2,159 $ 1,928 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 5,346 7,116 Sales and marketing 20,472 21,471 Research and development 38,622 38,404 General and administrative 14,356 15,079 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 80,955 $ 83,998

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended



October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 2,810 $ 1,111 Sales and marketing 349 37 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 3,159 $ 1,148

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (99,514 ) $ (15,853 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,839 18,187 Stock-based compensation 80,955 83,998 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,477 11,055 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 8,722 7,872 Early exit of lease-related assets (304 ) — Non-cash interest expense 4,894 5,017 Other (776 ) (4,044 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 40,838 23,656 Deferred commissions 15,213 5,098 Prepaid expenses and other assets 958 60,696 Accounts payable (7,104 ) 3,953 Accrued compensation and benefits (29,820 ) (7,421 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,076 ) (89,029 ) Operating leases, net (11,910 ) (7,791 ) Deferred revenue 36,121 50,079 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,513 145,473 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 267,667 248,980 Purchases of investments (256,202 ) (278,178 ) Purchases of property and equipment (19,702 ) (13,020 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,237 ) (42,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 22,186 13,783 Repurchases of common stock — (17,513 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (1,856 ) (637 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,330 (4,367 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 77,606 $ 98,888 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 405,862 515,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 483,468 $ 614,659 Restricted cash (1) 2,851 2,197 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 480,617 $ 612,462 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,635 $ 8,134 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 10,748 $ 15,013 Finance lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 9,822 $ 12,382

(1) Included within other assets—non-current in the consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 433,609 $ 511,054 Change in deferred revenue 36,121 50,079 Total billings $ 469,730 $ 561,133

Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



October 31, 2022 2023 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 402,924 $ 479,478 Professional services revenue 22,278 22,835 Other non-subscription product revenue 8,407 8,741 Total revenue $ 433,609 $ 511,054 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 441,430 $ 528,914 Professional services billings 19,893 23,478 Other non-subscription product billings 8,407 8,741 Total billings $ 469,730 $ 561,133

Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based Software as a Service, or SaaS offerings.

Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes $7.8 million and $8.1 million of non-portable software revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.

