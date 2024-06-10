Nutanix Announces Receipt of Notice of Conversion for its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it received a notice of conversion from BCPE Nucleon (DE) SPV, LP, an entity affiliated with Bain Capital, for the conversion of $817.6 million aggregate principal amount, representing the entire outstanding principal amount, of Nutanix’s 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026, which Nutanix originally issued in September 2020 and were redeemable under certain circumstances by Nutanix on or after September 15, 2025. In accordance with the indenture governing the notes, the effective conversion value at the time of conversion is calculated based on a 25-trading day trailing volume-weighted average price of Nutanix’s Class A common stock of approximately $65.51 per share. Under the terms of the indenture governing the 2026 Notes, Nutanix is required to settle the conversion by paying $817.6 million in cash and delivering approximately 16.9 million shares of Class A common stock. Nutanix expects to use its existing balance sheet liquidity to settle the cash portion of the conversion. Nutanix expects to deliver the shares in late July 2024, following required regulatory approvals. Following the conversion of the notes, Max de Groen and David Humphrey, Partners at Bain Capital, will continue to serve as members of Nutanix’s Board of Directors.





“We have been really pleased with our partnership with Nutanix over the last several years, particularly during its transformation from a pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure into a much broader hybrid multicloud platform provider. We continue to believe in the future of Nutanix. Their innovative technology, market position and operational discipline are enviable,” said David Humphrey of Bain Capital. “We expect to remain a long-term investor in Nutanix and have no current plans to sell the shares we will receive upon conversion of the notes. David and I look forward to continuing our service on the Nutanix Board,” added Max de Groen.

“We appreciate the support, guidance and counsel that Bain has provided us over the past several years and are pleased with their sustained endorsement,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nutanix. “We also look forward to our continued partnership with David and Max as we continue to work on delivering sustainable, profitable growth for our stockholders.”

