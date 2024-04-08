Nutanix Announces 2024 .NEXT Event Lineup: Say “Yes” to Hybrid Multicloud

Taking place May 21-23 in Barcelona, the event will feature executive keynotes, company news, customer insights, hands-on labs, and sessions for keeping up in a hybrid multicloud world

Hybrid multicloud has quickly matured from a promising, bleeding-edge platform to a best-of-breed unified operating model for modern apps and their data. .NEXT 2024 will feature industry leaders, executives, developers, IT experts and thought leaders breaking down how best to keep up with the latest hybrid multicloud trends and run applications and data anywhere.

The event will feature expert-led sessions and speakers to help attendees discover how to make a cloud platform do more for their business. The main stage presentations will feature keynote speakers who are leaders and visionaries in their fields, including:

Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon – Technology Futurist & CEO of Stemettes

Technology Futurist & CEO of Stemettes Sebastian Vettel – 4-time F1 World Champion & youngest driver ever to win a Grand Prix

Attendees will also hear from Nutanix customers, including GSK, WesBanco Bank, Inc., CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, and others. These speakers will share expert insights, best practices, and their personal experiences using Nutanix products and solutions to take their hybrid multicloud deployments to the next level.

Nutanix partners will have the opportunity to hear from company leadership about how to take advantage of the current momentum Nutanix has in the industry and ways our partners are supported in building a lasting business with Nutanix. Through the exclusive partner breakout sessions, partners can learn how to activate and accelerate sales cycles with live sessions curated to help build knowledge around Nutanix solution selling, partner tools, routes to market, and how to leverage the power of the Nutanix partner ecosystem.

Nutanix leaders, such as President and CEO Rajiv Ramaswami, will take the stage to discuss the latest Nutanix news and innovations in hybrid multicloud, modern cloud-native applications, generative AI, and more. Attendees will hear not only Nutanix’s vision for how CXOs, Infrastructure and Operations teams, cloud architects, platform engineers, and others can help transform their businesses, but also the details on how we are delivering on the vision today across our entire Cloud Platform and with exciting new partnerships.

The .NEXT experience will provide the opportunity for hands-on labs, education courses, certification opportunities, and a broad range of expert sessions including:

AI safety and security

Cloud-native applications to navigate your hybrid multicloud

Reimagining Nutanix Files Storage and Objects Storage for modern applications

Nutanix Validated Design for Hybrid Multicloud: A Deep Dive

Deploying your First GenAI Workload with Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box

Practical considerations for reducing risk in light of the Broadcom acquisition

Confronting ransomware with Nutanix Data Lens

with Nutanix Data Lens 10 Years of AHV: key features and milestones for AHV enterprise maturity

Simplify Citrix workloads with Nutanix Hybrid Multicloud efficiency and security

Nutanix is also proud to announce an impressive list of .NEXT sponsors that are part of the company’s growing ecosystem, including platinum sponsors:

AMD

AWS

Cisco

Citrix

HPE

Intel

Lenovo

Microsoft

TCS

Register now and view the full agenda, session descriptions and speaker lineup: https://next2024.nutanix.com/

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

