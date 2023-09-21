NUSO Welcomes Ryan Henley as Chief Revenue Officer

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS–NUSO, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe, announced today the appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Henley.









“Selecting a Chief Revenue Officer is instrumental to the success of a company. Ryan’s diverse background and data driven approach to revenue growth is exciting for our continued trajectory,” says Matt Siemens, NUSO CEO. “Ryan’s enthusiasm for understanding a partner’s growth model will accelerate not only the relationships NUSO has with existing customers, partners, and resellers, but will also establish new, meaningful partnerships. Under his guidance, the NUSO revenue team will only grow on their success in creating a transparent, technology-first growth environment.”

Ryan brings 30 years of customer-focused communications technology leadership to NUSO. He successfully built effective teams in Sales, Revenue Operations, Business Operations and Customer Success. His experience spans key roles with global service providers such as Bandwidth and Qwest and channel partners including Intelisys and Liquid Networx, as well as managed hosting providers OpSource and NTT.

“NUSO’s team and comprehensive communications platform positions us as the ideal partner for businesses, regardless of their size. Moreover, our organization’s dedication to innovation and a service-centric approach drives our status as a world-class team. I’m excited to build on our success and deliver robust communications platforms to new and novel channels, forge new partnerships, and further enable our customers’ digital transformation journeys,” says Ryan Henley, NUSO CRO.

Ryan’s career in leadership began as a communications officer in the US Army and has since accelerated performance in dozens of teams throughout the telecommunications landscape from sales, customer experience and success, to technical operations. His focus on empowering the right leaders in his organizations make him a great cultural fit for NUSO, and his technical aptitude makes him a great fit for identifying new market opportunities.

“I welcome Ryan to the NUSO leadership team. His ability to grow meaningful relationships in and outside of an organization, his focus on profitable data driven growth, as well as his empowering leadership skills make him a perfect fit for NUSO’s CRO. I am excited to share this news, and even more eager to get to work,” says Matt Siemens.

About NUSO

NUSO delivers SaaS communication services via a proprietary CPaaS enablement platform supported by a fully redundant network in North America and Europe. The Company offers a diversified portfolio of business-focused Cloud Communications solutions. The Company addresses multiple expanding markets selling enterprise–grade, as–a–service offerings via a robust network of channel partners and direct customers. For more information, visit us at www.NUSO.cloud.

