NUSO Successfully Enters New Chapter

CLAYTON, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUSO, an omnichannel provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, recently announced a partnership with McCarthy Capital to recapitalize. The selling investors included Advantage Capital, James Goebel, and Gentsch Capital.





NUSO delivers cloud native business communication services including telephony, collaboration, contact center, messaging, compliance, and critical communication platforms throughout North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

From its beginnings as the Voice-over-IP-Service division of Sotel Systems, LLC in 2008, NUSO experienced double-digit growth and ultimately spun out as an independent cloud communications platform in 2019 with the help of an investment from leading impact investor Advantage Capital. Since its spin out, the company has grown revenues more than six-fold and expanded operations to the United Kingdom and Italy.

Jim Goebel, Chairman of Sotel Systems and former Chairman of NUSO said: “On behalf of the shareholders and directors, I want to recognize the vision and customer-centric focus of the management and employees of NUSO that created a global, award-winning communications platform. I am pleased McCarthy Capital chose to partner with NUSO’s management and employees to continue that growth and innovation.”

The establishment and growth of NUSO – and its new partnership with McCarthy Capital – was supported and facilitated by long-time investors committed to the company and its vision.

“We are thankful for the support of the investment group that enabled NUSO to transition to this next chapter,” said Matt Siemens, NUSO CEO. “Looking back to when just over 30 of us spun out in 2019 to become an independent company, we exceeded our own expectations of revenue growth while nearly tripling the number of jobs created.”

Advantage Capital initially invested in the company in 2019 and has been instrumental in its strategy and success – sharing business expansion and job growth aspirations.

“NUSO is an amazing business story, and we are pleased to have played our part,” said Louis Dubuque, Managing Director, Advantage Capital. “We always aim to invest in growth-ready businesses run by ambitious entrepreneurs with talented teams and a sound strategy. NUSO checks all the boxes. I am excited and eager to see what’s in store for the future.”

About NUSO

NUSO offers a diversified portfolio of business Cloud Communications and CPaaS enablement solutions. The company maximizes resiliency while minimizing customer costs through native control of all service layers, from the network foundation to the business application. NUSO full-stack offerings are delivered via a network of channel partners, resellers, and managed service providers with a focus on real-time frictionless service. Addressing multiple expanding business markets of all sizes, NUSO enterprise–grade, as–a–service offerings are currently available throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. For more information, visit www.nuso.cloud.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4 billion in more than 900 companies to support more than 67,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap.com.

