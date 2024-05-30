NUSO Partners with McCarthy Capital to Accelerate Growth

CLAYTON, Mo. & OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUSO, an omnichannel provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, announces partnership with McCarthy Capital to accelerate growth. The recapitalization signed and announced in April has officially closed after satisfying customary regulatory approval. Members of NUSO’s senior management are investing alongside McCarthy Capital while BMO continues as the company’s debt provider.





NUSO delivers cloud native business communication services including telephony, collaboration, contact center, messaging, compliance, and critical communication platforms throughout North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company enables business users and communication focused service providers to access advanced features and technology normally reserved only for the largest of customers. With its proprietary self-service infrastructure and real-time service delivery, customers and partners can access bespoke solutions, no matter their size.

“Today marks a major milestone for our team as we announce this recapitalization that will propel us into the next phase of growth. This strategic investment will not only help to expand our market reach but also position us for further innovation to serve our customers and partners,” said Matt Siemens, NUSO CEO. “Our team is thrilled to continue this next chapter of the NUSO story alongside McCarthy Capital.”

“McCarthy Capital is excited to partner with the NUSO management team. The company has experienced impressive growth over the last several years in the SMB-focused cloud communications space while offering its CPaaS services to some of the largest global carriers,” said Matthew Breunsbach, Managing Director, McCarthy Capital. “We look forward to helping the company continue to scale while being committed to serving its managed service providers and maintaining a best-in-class network.”

McCarthy Capital specializes in supporting management teams, who retain operating control and meaningful ownership, in growing their business. McCarthy Capital provides capital, guidance, and strategic resources to the people and companies in which they invest, with the goal of creating a true partnership. The mission at McCarthy Capital is simple: growing businesses in partnership with management.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, represented NUSO in connection with this transaction. NUSO received legal guidance from Husch Blackwell.

Koley Jessen served as legal advisors to McCarthy Capital, and Riveron served as an accounting advisor.

About NUSO

NUSO offers a diversified portfolio of business Cloud Communications and CPaaS enablement solutions. The company maximizes resiliency while minimizing customer costs through native control of all service layers, from the network foundation to the business application. NUSO full-stack offerings are delivered via a network of channel partners, resellers, and managed service providers with a focus on real-time frictionless service. Addressing multiple expanding business markets of all sizes, NUSO enterprise–grade, as–a–service offerings are currently available throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. For more information, visit www.nuso.cloud.

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is focused on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy organization has been partnering with founders, families, and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com.

