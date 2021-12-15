NuScale Announces James T. Hackett Has Joined the Board of Managers as Non-Executive Chairman

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuScale announces today that James T. Hackett will become the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Managers for NuScale Power, LLC. Hackett has served on the board of NuScale since November 2021 and as a Director on Fluor Corporation’s Board of Directors since 2016. He joins a strong governing board, which includes others such as Kent Kresa, and builds upon our staunch leadership, service, and industry experience.





“To change the power that changes the world, NuScale needs experienced, dedicated leaders to help ensure the benefits of our small modular reactors reach every community,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. “Jim will be an invaluable asset to the company, and we will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise and counsel as we approach and achieve commercialization.”

Hackett has several decades of executive and Board experience in the energy sector, including three current public boards. He has held major civic leadership roles including Chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas during the financial crisis of 2008. He currently serves as the President of Tessellation Services, LLC, a privately held consulting services firm. Previously, Hackett served as Executive Chairman of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc., a Partner of Riverstone Holdings LLC, and Chairman and CEO of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. He has an engineering and finance background and previously oversaw the nuclear engineering consulting business at Duke Energy.

Kresa, who was named to the board in January 2020, brings an impressive history of service, which spans leadership roles as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Northrop Grumman, and on the Boards of Fluor Corporation, General Motors Company (GM), as well as several non-profit organizations and universities, and more.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 MWe of electricity and can be scaled to meet customer needs. The VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers the four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) and other configurations based on customer needs. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power’s website.

Contacts

Diane Hughes, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, NuScale Power



dhughes@nuscalepower.com

(C) (503)-270-9329