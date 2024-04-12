Nurp CEO and Sponsor of ‘The Big Money Pivot’ to Deliver Keynote at 2024 Miami Investment Masters Symposium

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nurp, a leader in making algorithmic trading accessible, today announced its official sponsorship of the Investment Masters Symposium Miami’s event, ‘The Big Pivot.’ This long-standing conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Miami from April 10 to 12, 2024. Participating in this prestigious event underscores Nurp’s dedication to providing individual investors with advanced trading tools, once exclusive to hedge funds and financial powerhouses.





Nurp’s CEO and Founder to Shed Light on The Power of AI-Enabled Trading Technology

The symposium will feature a keynote speech from Jeff Sekinger, CEO and Founder of Nurp, on Thursday, April 11, at 12:15 pm on the main stage. Additionally, Sekinger will conduct a detailed breakout session at 3:35 pm, focusing on “How Nurp Uses Algorithmic Trading to Outperform Markets.” Sekinger will address how algorithms are transforming personal investing by making specialized tools accessible to a wider audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover how algorithmic trading can modernize their own investment strategies. They will learn about Nurp’s unique method, which is significantly altering the way individuals invest.

Equipping Individual Investors with State-of-the-Art Technology

Central to Nurp’s mission is the Algorithmic Trading Accelerator, known for its impressive over two years of verified results and a consistent 72% – 93% win rates on their trading algorithms in various market conditions. This tool, requiring roughly three hours per month to manage, has empowered more than 3,000 users to take control of their financial destinies.

“At Nurp, our mission is to bridge the gap for individual investors, offering them the sophisticated tools that were previously available only to hedge funds and money managers,” said Jeff Sekinger. “Our involvement in the Investment Masters Symposium Miami reflects our deep commitment to this cause, positioning us not just as participants, but as drivers of industry evolution.”

Nurp’s Dedication to Innovation and Client Success

Distinctive in its approach, Nurp remains dedicated to innovation, with a team of in-house experts developing and refining algorithms. Every Nurp client is supported by a Relationship Manager and a community of over 3,000 investors, ensuring they receive impeccable, swift service.

The Unmissable Nature of This Event

The Investment Masters Symposium Miami represents a pivotal moment for those interested in the cutting edge of investing. Nurp’s role and input highlight the event’s importance as a hub for investment innovation. Participants will depart with a comprehensive understanding of how algorithmic trading is revolutionizing personal investment practices.

About Nurp

Nurp stands as a pioneering force among algorithmic trading companies, reshaping Forex trading with advanced strategies and tools. At its core, Nurp utilizes algorithmic trading strategies, built from sophisticated quantitative strategies tailored to the Forex and Commodity markets. This approach enables its trading software to capitalize on the market’s intricacies, offering insights that manual methods struggle to match. Nurp’s mission extends beyond merely keeping pace with market trends; it aims to set new standards for trading. Embracing trading software is essential, as it is impossible to take advantage of trading opportunities at the exact precise times 24 hours a day throughout the week. Nurp represents where technology and trading converge, marking the dawn of a new era in trading, characterized by technological innovation and empowerment. For additional information, please visit www.nurp.com.

