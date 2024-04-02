Numeral Surpasses $500M in Revenue Processed

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Numeral, the high-volume order-to-cash accounting automation platform, proudly announces a significant milestone, having processed over $500 million in revenue on its platform since its inception in 2022.





Since Numeral opened its headquarters in the bustling tech hub of San Francisco, the company has rapidly become the go-to solution for high-volume businesses seeking a one-stop solution for revenue recognition, cash reconciliation, and data reconciliation. This achievement reflects the trust and reliability that high-volume businesses place in Numeral to manage their complex financial transactions with pinpoint accuracy and real-time reporting.

“We built Numeral to bridge the gap that traditionally exists between accounting and engineering teams, and we’re proud to have delivered on that promise,” said Christopher Kim, CEO of Numeral. “Hitting the half-a-billion mark in revenue managed on our platform is just the start and we look forward to continuing to support our customers through rapid growth and expansion over the years.”

Key Highlights of Numeral’s Achievements

More than $500 million has been processed through the Numeral platform.

Established in June 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco.

Secured $4 million in funding to fuel innovation and growth.

About Numeral

Founded in San Francisco in 2022, Numeral provides advanced order-to-cash accounting automation software for high-volume businesses. The platform is engineered to streamline revenue recognition, cash reconciliation, and data reconciliation, offering flexible, audit-proof, scalable, and centralized financial solutions.

