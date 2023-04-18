Nukkleus Reports Year End Financial Results and Continues Focus on SPAC Merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK) (“Nukkleus”) filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and continues to focus its efforts on completing its previously announced merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BRLI) (“Brilliant”).

The financial results demonstrate that digitalRFQ (DRFQ), a subsidiary of Nukkleus, has seen significant growth in trading volume over the 12 months to September 30, 2022, transacting over $350 million in digital asset cross-border payments for the year ended September 30, 2022. This growth can be attributed to robust technology, client acquisition, strong customer retention and increased transaction volumes, despite the backdrop of volatility and turmoil in the digital asset industry.

Nukkleus’ COO, Jamie Khurshid stated: “We are thrilled to publicly demonstrate significant and ongoing growth as evidenced in our financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2022. We believe the financial results provide evidence of increasing demand for blockchain and modern technology to service the financial services institutional marketplace. We continue to focus on our planned merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp. as a key priority.”

Emil Assentato, CEO Nukkleus added: “We believe Nukkleus, through DRFQ’s blockchain solution, is revolutionizing the wire transfer business, capitalizing on the ongoing need to transfer funds internationally through simple and faster B2B transactions. We have ambitious plans for the business and are excited about the journey ahead.”

Peng Jiang, CEO of Brilliant commented: “Nukkleus is going from strength to strength and continues to evolve. The next step will be the filing of a 10-Q and our amendment to the Form S-4 Registration Statement, reflecting the latest developments in the organization. We will continue our efforts of keeping all shareholders apprised of any further developments.”

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC: NUKK) is a FinTech group that acquires, builds and scales blockchain and digital financial services businesses. The portfolio serves B2B and institutional clients with the aim of disrupting the banking and investment industry for the better.

About Brilliant Acquisition Corp.

Brilliant (Nasdaq: BRLI) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combinations with one or more businesses or entities.

