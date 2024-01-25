NuHarbor Security Strengthens Commitment to Public Sector with New Executive Position

Industry veteran Tim Woodbury joins as VP of Government Affairs

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Governments at all levels provide critical services, and few cybersecurity companies understand the unique challenges those organizations face. NuHarbor Security, trusted managed security provider to hundreds of clients in both the public and private sectors, has reaffirmed its commitment to public sector clients with the appointment of a new executive dedicated to enhancing its government partnerships.





Tim Woodbury joins NuHarbor as Vice President of Government Affairs, bringing two decades of experience championing cybersecurity and technology innovation within the public sector. He will drive new and existing NuHarbor strategies tailored to the needs of the public sector, ensuring the company’s leadership in supporting these critical institutions.

“ Governments have long faced a disproportionate risk of cyberattacks while facing budget constraints and hiring challenges more severely than their peers in the private sector,” said Justin Fimlaid, CEO of NuHarbor Security. “ Tim’s addition reinforces our unwavering commitment to our government clients. We have many years of experience securing public sector organizations, and with Tim’s experience and assistance, we will better understand and address their needs in our future strategies.”

Woodbury previously served as the Director of Government Affairs at Splunk, Senior Director of Public Policy at Premise Data, Senior Director of Government Relations at Accela, and Government Relations Specialist at Accenture. Woodbury earned a juris doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law, and a master’s in public administration from the University of New Hampshire.

“ NuHarbor has earned an amazing reputation as a trusted cybersecurity partner among CIOs and CISOs across the country,” said Woodbury. “ During my time at Splunk, one of NuHarbor’s strategic technology partners, I was always eager to recommend NuHarbor to anyone looking for a true partner to enhance their cybersecurity defenses. Joining a team that consistently puts its clients first and has invested in being a leader in cybersecurity services to the public sector allows me to further support this community in new ways.”

Woodbury will collaborate with external stakeholders like the National League of Cities, an organization that provides resources for municipal leaders and has been a long-time ally of NuHarbor Security, to advance the company’s reputation as a leader in public sector cybersecurity.

“ As the oldest and largest organization serving America’s cities, towns and villages, we are committed to bringing our nearly 2,800 valued member cities helpful, up-to-date data and recommendations on critical and timely topics like cybersecurity,” National League of Cities CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said. “ NLC is looking forward to working with Tim and the entire NuHarbor Security team over the upcoming year to get local governments across America the information they need to operate safely and securely.”

About NuHarbor Security

NuHarbor is an established national cybersecurity services firm, combining experience from a portfolio of hundreds of clients with the very best security technologies available. We deliver white glove, managed security programs that are the most comprehensive in the market from compliance to premium 24×7 security operations coverage. We make cybersecurity stronger and easier for our clients in state and local government, higher education, finance, healthcare, and insurance, helping them better understand and protect themselves. Learn more at nuharborsecurity.com.

