NuHarbor Security Names Mark Fleeman President, Expands Leadership Team to Support Continued Rapid Growth

Fleeman will lead new and existing expansion initiatives while advancing value creation for NuHarbor clients

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As distributed workforces and cyberattacks increase, NuHarbor Security, trusted managed security provider to hundreds of clients in the public and private sectors, has increased both revenue and staff by over 300% since 2021.





In support of this growth, and to ensure continuing excellence in service to clients, the company has named Mark Fleeman as President.

“Appointing a president is a natural next step for NuHarbor after our significant growth over the last couple of years,” said Justin Fimlaid, CEO and Founder of NuHarbor Security. “When Mark joined us last year, we had this plan in mind — he has extensive experience in commercial operations and has been directly responsible for enviable financial performance at multiple companies before joining NuHarbor. With Mark in this role, I look forward to continuing to drive our vision, strategy, and innovation.”

Fleeman joined NuHarbor in April to lead the company’s growing investment in marketing, sales, and client success. As President, he will lead all business operations and ensure smooth execution across all departments. Fleeman’s success leading technology businesses has already contributed to many facets of the organization with an emphasis on client value.

“I feel fortunate to have become a part of NuHarbor last spring and since, I’ve only become more energized by the opportunities here,” said Fleeman. “Justin and the team have created a very successful business that is centered on empowering our own crew to bring value to our clients. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow our company and our client base while embracing those same values.”

The company’s leadership team has further expanded with the addition of Nathan Mapp as Vice President of Sales. Mapp brings more than 30 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams in software and technology. He most recently served as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales for the Americas at CloudBees, where he helped to more than triple the company’s annual recurring revenue.

“Nathan’s impressive track record of sales leadership and revenue growth will be critical to helping NuHarbor enter its next stage of growth,” said Fleeman. “He will be a key leader and collaborator as we forge new partnerships and grow our footprint.”

NuHarbor is an established national cybersecurity services firm, combining experience from a portfolio of hundreds of clients with the very best security technologies available. We deliver white glove, managed security programs that are the most comprehensive in the market from compliance to premium 24×7 security operations coverage. We make cybersecurity stronger and easier for our clients in state and local government, higher education, finance, healthcare, and insurance, helping them better understand and protect themselves. Learn more at nuharborsecurity.com.

