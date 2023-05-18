NuHarbor Security Grows Revenue 90%, Expands Team with New Vice President of Commercial

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The increasing frequency and damage from cybersecurity attacks against public institutions are driving demand for improved protection and more effective security operations. In response to this challenge, NuHarbor Security, the industry’s most trusted managed security provider, has scaled rapidly to support the evolving and critical needs of this market. NuHarbor has expanded their team by over 150% since 2021 and today announces the arrival of seasoned business executive Mark Fleeman as Vice President of Commercial. Mark will lead the company’s continued expansion into new accounts and new markets.

“NuHarbor is scaling fast, including more than 90% revenue growth over the past year. Mark is a leader whose experience helps us better serve the needs of this market and exceed the expanding demands of new and existing clients,” said Justin Fimlaid, Founder and CEO of NuHarbor Security. “He is exactly the kind of leader who will uphold our high standards as we accelerate our growth and the number of clients that we serve.”

Fleeman joins NuHarbor after spending nearly four years with GE Healthcare Digital, four with Siemens Healthineers, and 14 with Alcatel-Lucent. He has an extensive background in leading diverse functions of sales, product and engineering, services, customer success, and operational excellence. He also holds business degrees from Indiana University Bloomington and East Carolina University, with a Master of Science in Managing Information Technology from the University of Virginia. He has built and empowered teams across multiple public and private sectors, positioning him well to help NuHarbor accelerate its unique growth.

“NuHarbor’s reputation as a dynamic and rapidly growing cybersecurity company is unmatched, so joining this team was an easy decision for me. Recognized for its expertise and excellence as cybersecurity advisors, the team has a deep understanding of customer problems and provides customized solutions instead of just pushing products,” said Fleeman. “I’m eager to continue NuHarbor’s growth by expanding our market reach and simplifying complex issues for our customers in this market.”

