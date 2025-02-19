Nucleus Research Reports Domo’s AI and Data Products Platform Returns Nearly $7 per $1 Invested

Analyst firm reports an average ROI of 536 percent and an average payback period of nine months

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Nucleus Research found that Domo customers report a return of $6.93 for every dollar invested into its AI and Data Products platform. Through the firms’ rigorous ROI analyses, Domo customers highlighted consistent benefits, including a 35 percent improvement in user productivity, 20 percent technology cost savings and an average 15 percent increase in revenue.

In a recently-published report, Nucleus Research noted that Domo’s rate of return eclipses the returns of general analytics technology with Domo customers reporting returns as high as 1,670 percent. Additionally, customers observed up to 197 percent increases in lead growth for targeted segments, by aligning campaigns with data-driven performance insights.

“Businesses that deploy comprehensive analytics platforms can maintain a competitive advantage and bolster their ability to adapt to economic and market fluctuations,” said Alexander Wurm, senior analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “Advancements in AI-driven analytics, and integration with emerging data technologies, ensure that Domo remains well positioned in a crowded analytics market.”

“With Domo, organizations gain access to sophisticated end-to-end tools for creating AI and data products, coupled with real-time metrics that directly link analytics to core operations and profitability,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “Nucleus’ report highlights that investment in Domo helps to improve productivity, increase revenue and save customers time by enabling real-time insights which are critical for adapting in today’s fast-paced data landscape.”

For a complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research ROI report, visit here.

