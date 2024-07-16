Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the SCP market include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, John Galt Solutions, Kinaxis, One Network Enterprises, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.





The supply chain planning market in 2024 is marked by improved alignment between planning and execution, driven by integrations across planning, logistics, and warehouse systems. Planning vendors have enhanced the user experience by combining generative AI capabilities with heuristics, machine learning, solvers, and optimization capabilities. This gives conversational AI agents a "brain," allowing users to interact with an organization's data conversationally, query questions, and receive instant reports.

“Through end-user conversations, Nucleus observed that the time required to deploy SCP platforms has significantly decreased. During conversations with customers a few years ago, implementation times were reported to be around a year and a half or more,” said Senior Analyst Charles Brennan. “Analysts found that recent conversations in 2024 indicate these times have shortened to an average of nine and a half months. This reduction in implementation time, combined with more thoughtful approaches to data gathering and change management, has made SCP technology more accessible and practical for organizations.”

Integration between execution and planning has become a significant focus for SCP vendors. Software organizations have partnered with Transportation Management System (TMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) providers or improved integrations within their SCM suites. In 2024, vendors continue to offer SCP platforms with microservices and modular architectures. This allows customers to independently develop, deploy, and scale individual components, enabling them to customize solutions to their specific needs.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, John Galt Solutions, Kinaxis, One Network Enterprises, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Dassault Systems, FuturMaster, o9 Solutions, OMP, and ToolsGroup.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Anaplan, Blue Ridge, GAINSystems, Logility, and RELEX Solutions.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Board International, Coupa, Epicor, and QAD.

