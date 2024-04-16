Nucleus Research Releases 2024 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the iPaaS market include Boomi, Infor, Informatica, TIBCO, and Tray.io.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Organizations have continued to adopt digital systems at an accelerated rate leading to continued Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market growth.

“The proliferation of cloud computing, hybrid IT environments, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, now at several hundred for the average enterprise, continue to outstrip integration practices and push the limits of legacy technology,” said Senior Analyst Alexander Wurm. “Consequently, iPaaS platforms are increasingly viewed as a core enabling software, driving agility, scalability, and innovation within customer organizations.”

Vendors in the iPaaS market are driving product development and forging strategic ecosystem partnerships by enhancing their platforms with advanced features such as AI-driven data mapping and transformation, event-driven architectures, and real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities. Leading vendors are also fostering interoperability and extensibility through integrations with popular SaaS applications, cloud services, and industry-specific solutions.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Boomi, Infor, Informatica, TIBCO, and Tray.io.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include IBM, Microsoft, MuleSoft, and Oracle.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include SnapLogic, Workato, and Zapier.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Jitterbit, SAP, and Talend.

