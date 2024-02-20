Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Data Platform Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the data platform space include AWS, Databricks, Google, Oracle, and Snowflake.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Due to the heightened reliance on data in 2024, organizations are expanding their data and analytics consumption to support data-intensive applications.

“This surge in data storage, processing, and consumption has outstripped legacy data platform offerings, forcing organizations to reassess their analytics infrastructure,” notes Senior Analyst Alexander Wurm. “Customers are demanding highly performant cloud services capable of addressing their performance, scalability, and administrative challenges.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are prioritizing investments in automated processes, proprietary architectures, and networking capabilities to extend compute efficiency and drive cost savings. Select vendors are also extending the scope of their data platforms into data science and data management to better support end-to-end analytics initiatives.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include AWS, Databricks, Google, Oracle, and Snowflake.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Cloudera, IBM, Yellowbrick, and Teradata.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Dremio, Microsoft, and SAP.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Actian, Panoply, and Vertica.

To download the full 2024 Data Platform Technology Value Matrix, click here.

