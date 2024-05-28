Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics market include Alteryx, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Qlik, and Tableau.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics technology market has matured. As data preparation and transformation capabilities become standard, vendors are increasingly competing on usability to expand to line of business users.

“Autonomous and AI capabilities have allowed organizations to extended extend their data culture beyond traditional data and analytics teams to core lines of business users,” said Senior Analyst Alexander Wurm. “These tools address a common value plateau in the analytics market. Organizations are now able to achieve accelerated time to value by automating insight generation and visualization creation or developing fully natural language, chat-based interfaces to streamline the entire BI experience.”

Data preparation has also become a necessary and core component of analytics and BI tools as ETL has shifted to ELT and reverse ELT becomes more widely adopted.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Alteryx, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Qlik, and Tableau.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Looker, SAP, SAS, and TIBCO.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include insightsoftware, Thoughtspot, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Board International, IBM, and Microstrategy.

