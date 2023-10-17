Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Standalone Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the standalone talent acquisition market include Beamery, Greenhouse Software, iCIMS, SilkRoad Technology, and Zoho Recruit.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The growing importance of leveraging internal and alumni talent pools has shifted organization’s investment focus.

“Vendors are expanding partnerships with HCM providers to deliver truly cohesive experiences,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “Nucleus is seeing a convergence of internal and external talent pools as employers level focus on development and succession with external recruiting efforts.”

Vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are focusing investment on synchronization of hiring teams and the rising importance of internal succession. As the Generative AI boom continues, vendors are also investing in capabilities that improve candidate engagement, provide nudges to recruiters and hiring managers, and provide actionable insights to hiring teams to aid decision-making.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Beamery, Greenhouse Software, iCIMS, SilkRoad Technology, and Zoho Recruit.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include ClearCompany, Jobvite, Lever, and SmartRecruiters.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Eightfold, hireEZ, JobSync, Veritone Hire (PandoLogic), and Plum.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are HireVue, JazzHR, and Workable.

To download the full 2023 Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead



Nucleus Research



mwhitehead@nucleusresearch.com