Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Industrial IoT Platform Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Amid macroeconomic turbulence and supply chain woes, IIoT vendors are pivoting to specialized, modular solutions tailored for industry-specific needs. Despite a crowded market, the expanding reach of IIoT into sectors beyond traditional manufacturing signals its growing importance and versatility.

“The necessity for resilient and efficient operations has positioned IIoT platforms as indispensable assets for organizations across many different industries,” said Research Analyst Samuel Hamway. “IIoT platforms have evolved into essential tools for resilience, providing not only lean operations but also enhanced visibility, yielding quantifiable benefits such as cost reduction, improved asset utilization, and new revenue streams that act as critical safeguards against economic and operational uncertainties.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are focusing investment in offering highly specialized functionalities and expanding adoption in service-related industries

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include ABB, Hitachi, Microsoft, Siemens, and PTC.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include AWS, Bosch, Cisco, Schneider Electric, and Software AG.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Braincube, Exosite, Flutura, Litmus, and UnifyTwin.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Envision Digital, Eurotech, Oracle, Samsung, and Uptake.

To download the full 2023 Industrial IoT Platforms Value Matrix, click here.

