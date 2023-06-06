<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix

IFS, Infor, Microsoft, and Oracle lead the market in delivering outstanding value through enterprise-focused ERP technology.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Large enterprises are relying on vendors to provide or recommend capable partners to implement their ERPs, perform upgrades, and troubleshoot after go-live as they prioritize the reliability, security, and compliance of their ERP systems.

“Since the challenges of a global conglomerate are different, ERP priorities are different as well. Where midmarket companies prioritize low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and quick implementations, large organizations have greater latitude over deployment time, costs, technical expertise, and administrative complexity,” said Research Manager Isaac Gould. “Instead, enterprises require ERP systems with a strong track record of uptime, a broad range of localizations, security certifications, global cloud presence, and the availability of support and professional services.”

Leading ERP vendors are continuing to focus investment on industry-specific functionality, but less significance is attributed to costs and implementation time and instead is focused on competing on the geographic availability and capacity of their cloud, localizations, support, and professional services.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality. They include IFS, Infor, Microsoft, and Oracle.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include Deltek and SAP.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. They include Cegid and Epicor.

Core Providers tend to deliver core capabilities at a low price point. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers include QAD, Ramco, and Workday.

To download the full 2023 Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Morgan Whitehead

Nucleus Research

mwhitehead@nucleusresearch.com

