Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the embedded analytics space include Domo, Infor Birst, Microsoft Power BI, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau.


MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Embedded analytics has remained a core component of the business intelligence landscape in 2023.

“The embedded analytics market has grown as organizations look to drive analytics adoption among internal departments with dashboards, visualizations, and KPIs embedded in the applications they already use,” said Senior Analyst Alexander Wurm. “Many consumer-facing businesses are also leveraging embedded analytics platforms to differentiate their products, extend revenue, and elevate their customer experience.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are competing to offer comprehensive platforms that include modules for data management, preparation, integration, and governance. In addition, vendors are introducing features such as natural language generation and natural language query, enhancing platform usability while boosting end-user productivity.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Domo, Infor Birst, Microsoft Power BI, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Logi Analytics, Looker, MicroStrategy, and Sigma Computing.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Metabase, Mode Analytics, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Cumul.io, GoodData, Qrvey, and Toucan Toco.

To download the full 2023 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

