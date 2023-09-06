Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the supply chain space include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, Kinaxis, and One Network Enterprises.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Rising costs have been the greatest threat to supply chain operations over the last year. However, control tower solutions remain vital to any organization’s supply chain management toolkit.

“While Control Tower solutions experienced a surge in popularity following the volatility wrought by Covid-19, it remains a vital component of supply chain management and a competitive differentiator for organizations that must manage increasing complexity, disruptions, and costs,” said Research Manager Isaac Gould. “Control Tower solutions help organizations protect their margins by providing early detection of disruptions and resolutions that balance service levels, risk, costs, and emissions.”

Leading control tower vendors are focusing development on automated AI resolutions, ESG tracking and modeling, transportation visibility and integration, and Generative AI.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, Kinaxis, and One Network Enterprises.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include o9 Solutions and SAP.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Alloy, Coupa, and Elementum.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Elemica, ShipitSmarter, and Viewlocity.

