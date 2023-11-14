Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Configure Price Quote Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CPQ space include Conga, Epicor, Infor, Oracle, SalesForce, and PROS.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The CPQ market’s rapid development in 2023 reinforces the technology’s role in the modern revenue lifecycle, particularly in complex sales and multifaceted channel structures.

“CPQ’s agility in responding to changing customer needs and pricing dynamics is invaluable, especially in scenarios requiring software that supports high rates of change. The evolution in user interface design, intuitive workflows, and a focus on mobile-first development is leading to increased adoption levels among sales teams,” said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh. “This year, advancements in the CPQ space are focused on extending beyond product configuration.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are prioritizing effectiveness in addition to efficiency with analytics, big data, generative AI, and machine learning capabilities being a focus due to their enablement for organizations looking to further enhance pricing optimization, identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and reduce cost to serve through automated customer interactions.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Conga, Epicor, Infor, Oracle, SalesForce, and PROS.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Revalize, SAP, and Veloce.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include CloudSense, DealHub, servicePath, Yagna iQ, and Zuora.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are IBM, Model N, and Tacton.

To download the full 2023 CPQ Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead



Nucleus Research



mwhitehead@nucleusresearch.com