Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Repercussions from the pandemic, geopolitical instability, extreme weather events have continued to negatively influence commodity prices, demand, supply, labor, and transportation.

“Today’s fast-paced and uncertain environment means organizations need the ability to quickly align upstream and downstream activities from a single user interface or unified platform,” said Research Manager Isaac Gould. “We are seeing an increased demand for comprehensive end-to-end Control Towers that provide visibility and control from the supplier’s suppliers to last mile delivery.”

In order to keep pace with the ever-changing market conditions, leading vendors are gearing their development and acquisition strategies to developing comprehensive Supply Chain Management platforms that offer Control Tower, SCP, TMS, and WMS functionality. Control Tower vendors further differentiate their offerings with AI/ML capabilities for risk detection, prescriptive automation, and improved forecast accuracy.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, E2open, Infor, Kinaxis, MPO, and One Network Enterprises.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include o9 Solutions and SAP.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Alloy, Coupa, and Elementum.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Elemica, ShipItSmarter, and Viewlocity.

