Nucleus Research Ranks Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Expert Solution as Leader for Second Consecutive Year, in 2023 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix

CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning recognized as “finance forward” solution that helps companies improve inventory turnover, optimize margins, and prevent stock shortages.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cchtagetik—Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces that its CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning expert solution has been recognized as “Leader” for the second consecutive year in the Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2023.

Nucleus Research evaluates supply chain planning vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality, and value realized from each product’s capabilities.

Isaac Gould, Research Manager, Nucleus Research, said:



“Our analysis found that CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is a finance-forward solution that combines operational and financial data to improve organizational visibility and optimization for complex operations. This full-suite platform offers end-to-end probabilistic planning capabilities that have helped users in multiple industries improve profitability and become more resilient.”

This year, Nucleus Research specifically recognized CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning expert solution for its:

Ability to connect demand, supply, capacity, and production planning, multi-echelon inventory optimization, and sales and operations planning with financials to improve forecast accuracy and drive growth.

Advanced artificial intelligence models, which utilize probabilistic predictive intelligence to automatically update forecasts, detect anomalies, and identify new opportunities in real-time, helping organizations optimize supply chain efficiencies and improve profitability.

Integrated Business Planning (IBP) functionality, which drives better strategic alignment, direction, and resilience at the enterprise level by enabling company-wide strategic collaboration among Finance, HR, IT, Marketing, Supply Chain functions, and other business operations.

Download the report to review the full Nucleus Research analysis

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said:



“The results of their 2023 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix reinforce again this year that the CCH Tagetik expert solution provides users with a 360-degree view of their supply chains, so they can improve forecast accuracy and drive growth. We are honored that it has been recognized as a market leader by Nucleus Research for the second consecutive year.”

