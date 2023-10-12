Nucleus Research Announces Top Ten Predictions for 2024

AI and healthcare will continue to gain traction in the tech world in 2024 while cloud-based technology remains a strong investment.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2024predictions–Nucleus Research has announced its top ten technology predictions for the upcoming 2024 year. Each year, analysts at Nucleus make predictions for the upcoming year based on the rising and falling trends.

“The 2024 predictions consider how end-users have shifted focus on determining what components of their technology infrastructure truly provide value and where vendors are focusing their investments,” said Vice President of Advisory & Consulting Trevor White. “Vendors are striving to anticipate customer needs, minimize churn rates, and fortify their customer base in anticipation of economic instability.”

The following are the analysts’ top predictions for 2024:

The continued rise of rag for LLM applications

Increased partnerships between Quantum Computing vendors and Supply Chain vendors

Increased adoption of TinyML in IIoT initiatives

AI adoption drives increased data management and integration investment

Healthcare becomes HR Tech’s new darling

The growing AI chasm

VC funding shifts focus to AI

The no-code differentiation

Consolidation across CX

ESG reporting regulations

For the full “Top Ten Predictions for 2024” list and analysis, click here.

