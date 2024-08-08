Nucleus Biologics Launches QuickStart Media™: A Suite of Optimized Media Formulations That Provide a Head Start on Your Therapy Optimization

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buffers—Nucleus Biologics, The Cell Performance Company™, a leading provider of custom cell culture media and buffers for the cell and gene therapy industry, proudly announces the launch of a novel platform to expedite the formulation and manufacture of custom media. This platform, called QuickStart Media™, is a groundbreaking addition to its comprehensive line of cell culture products and solutions and further demonstrates Nucleus Biologics’ expertise and dedication to the delivery of custom cell culture media, buffers, reagents, and services simpler and faster.





As the name implies, QuickStart Media was developed to provide scientists with a head start in the development of a high performing, custom media. The formulations that carry the QuickStart Media brand have all been developed for high performance for specific cell types or functions but allow full customization of components and final packaging enabling researchers to tailor their product to fit their exact process or critical quality attributes (CQAs). This offering stands alone in the cell culture market by providing researchers with both the convenience of off-the-shelf and the flexibility of custom media. This process offers transparency through licensing that can both enhance performance and supply chain consistency.

Key features and benefits of QuickStart Media include:

The first offering is NB-KUL™ 10, a cryopreservation media that supports T cells, HEK cells, MSCs, and NK cells. NB-ROC™, our serum-free T-cell media will become part of the QuickStart platform as well, effective immediately. In addition, our first HEK cell media, HEKima™ Adherent SF will be launching shortly. Furthermore, media for NK cells and MSCs, as well as an exciting DMSO-free cryomedia are in the later stages of development and coming soon. Proven performance: These formulations reflect years of research and development by our scientists and have been extensively tested for performance against industry-leading media providers.

“Nucleus Biologics is committed to empowering scientists with the tools they need to drive innovation and discovery,” said David Sheehan, President and CEO of Nucleus Biologics. “QuickStart Media represents the first platform of proven formulations that can be optimized and licensed to allow unprecedented transparency. This flexibility not only accelerates the research process, but also speeds the time for therapy developers to get into the clinic. As a critical component of a therapy, the industry needs to shift its thinking and allow scientists to know what is in their media and optimize their therapy. Ultimately, this is about faster cures.”

Nucleus Biologics is committed to providing the highest quality cell culture solutions to the scientific community. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Nucleus Biologics offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services designed to support the diverse needs of researchers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. By delivering premium reagents, media, and buffers, Nucleus Biologics helps scientists achieve groundbreaking results and advance their research. Take control of your media and process with high-quality, performance media and buffers.

For more information about QuickStart Media, NB-KUL 10 Cryopreservation Media, and to explore our unique portfolio and range of services, please visit www.nucleusbiologics.com.

About Nucleus Biologics

Nucleus Biologics is the leading provider of custom cell-growth media and buffer solutions, tools, and technologies for cell and gene therapy. Its mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by delivering innovative, transparent, and cGMP products and services. From design to delivery, we offer an entire ecosystem of cell culture solutions that seamlessly interface with one another, facilitating easy formulation, configuration, ordering, and manufacture of media and buffers, while addressing the environmental impacts of cell culture fulfillment.

