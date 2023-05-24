Nucleai Expands Leadership Team and Scientific Advisory Board with Pharmaceutical Industry Experts

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpathology–Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology, today announced the two key appointments to its leadership team and scientific advisory board. Pharmaceutical industry veteran Oscar Puig, Ph.D. has been named the VP of Translational Medicine & Diagnostics at Nucleai, while Suzana Couto, the Head of Pathology at Neomorph Inc, has been appointed as a scientific advisor for the company.





“I’m very pleased to welcome Dr. Puig and Dr. Couto to be part of Nucleai’s efforts on the forefront of spatial biology,” said Avi Veidman, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleai. “Their expertise and experience in top pharmaceutical companies perfectly complement Nucleai’s focus on serving the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Puig and Dr. Couto are extraordinarily well respected and will surely help us increase our traction to drive Nucleai’s technology deeper into pharma and biopharma processes, workflows and clinical trials.”

Dr. Puig has worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche/Genentech, Merck, BeiGene and Lilly as well as at a startup called Phosphorus Diagnostics. He has over 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and his expertise spans all aspects of drug development, from target identification to lifecycle management of approved drugs. He has a special focus on clinical biomarkers and companion diagnostics. Dr. Puig earned his Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of Valencia, Spain and carried out postdoctoral research at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany. In his new role, Dr. Puig will drive Nucleai’s strategy in translational medicine and diagnostics.

Dr. Couto is a world-renowned pathologist with over 15 years of experience working in multiple stages of drug discovery, including target selection, pre-clinical research, nonclinical safety, translational development, tissue biomarker development and companion diagnostics. She remains at the forefront of spatial biology and is passionate about leveraging AI in medical imaging. Prior to joining Neomorph, she led a digital pathology team at Genentech, and pathology teams at Celgene and Genmab, with a focus on developing therapies for cancer and immune diseases. Before joining industry, Suzana led a comparative pathology core serving Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medical School. She is a board certified Veterinary Pathologist and earned a Ph.D. in comparative pathology from the University of California, Davis. Her strategic perspective in pathology will help Nucleai shape new approaches to catapult pathology to a new phase. As part of Nucleai’s scientific advisory board, she will help support the strategic direction and ongoing innovation in the company.

Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data. Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.

