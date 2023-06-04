<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nucleai and Mayo Clinic BioPharma Diagnostics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Digital Pathology for Drug Development and Clinical Practice

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biomarkerNucleai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology and spatial biology, and Mayo Clinic BioPharma Diagnostics are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to bring world-class digital pathology solutions, technologies, and services to support drug development and clinical practice. This collaboration combines Nucleai’s AI-powered spatial biology technology with Mayo’s longitudinally annotated, multi-modal data sets, world-class lab services, and clinical diagnostic footprint.

“We are excited to work closely with Mayo to bring spatial biology to the hands of the biopharma industry, clinicians and researchers,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “By combining Mayo Clinic’s extensive multi-modal datasets, laboratories, and clinical expertise with Nucleai’s advanced AI platform, we can bring scale and impact to the entire precision medicine landscape.”

Through this collaboration, Nucleai and Mayo Clinic will focus on several distinct offerings to support drug development including biomarker discovery and validation, end-to-end spatial biology testing and algorithm deployment for clinical trials and diagnostic use.

About Nucleai:

Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data. Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.

