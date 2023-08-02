NUBURU Wins 2023 Laser Focus World Platinum Innovators Award

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today was named a Platinum 2023 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards recipient in the category of Additive Manufacturing. NUBURU’s BL™ Blue Laser technology for 3D printing applications has been recognized by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community.





“ Through the unique brightness and scalability of our laser technology, we’re able to offer our customers a level of industry leading innovation that we are incredibly proud of,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of NUBURU. “ Receiving the highest level of recognition in this year’s Laser Focus World Innovators Awards is a nod to our talented team and an important milestone as we continue to bring faster and better-quality 3D printing capabilities to key industries.”

NUBURU’s BL™ is the state-of-the-art high-brightness blue laser product line amply equipped in handling integration with standard scanning systems for metal 3D printing. NUBURU utilizes an emission wavelength that offers higher energy and efficiency in the manufacturing process, a proprietary design approach that results in high brightness and a compact laser more than five times smaller than previous generations of blue lasers. Its blue laser technology successfully offers high-quality products at a faster printing speed for key industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, microelectronics, and medical.

“ On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate NUBURU on their Platinum level honoree status,” said Laser Focus World Group Publisher Peter Fretty. “ This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.”

Laser Focus World’s Innovators Awards is one of Laser Focus World’s major annual awards programs which recognizes companies making groundbreaking contributions in the fields of innovative lasers, optics, photonics, technology, products, systems and applications. Through a meticulous judging process, winners are selected based on well-executed initiatives, collaboration throughout the value chain in which the product was deployed, and the impact of the product on professionals and society as a whole.

About Laser Focus World

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

