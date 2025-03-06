NUBURU Partners With COEPTIS NexGenAI Affiliates Network to Drive Innovation in AI and Robotics as Part of Its Transformation Plan

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology announced its strategic partnership with COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network (NASDAQ: COEP), an innovative provider of artificial intelligence and robotics solutions. This collaboration is a pivotal component of NUBURU’s comprehensive Transformation Plan, spearheaded by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and revamping the company’s business model.

The Transformation Plan, by leveraging the existing know-how regarding blue-laser technology and additional expertise to be brought by the new management team, is specifically designed to leverage strategic acquisitions and commercial alliances that are synergistic in nature. Each acquisition will share a common denominator, enabling cross-selling and up-selling opportunities while fostering synergies through shared technologies facilitated by NUBURU’s anticipated role as a tech and business growth enabler of its subsidiaries and the other strategic ventures and investments.

As part of this initiative, NUBURU intends to partner with and acquire services from leading providers of agentic AI and robotic process automation. The partnership with NextGen exemplifies this strategy, enabling NUBURU to revolutionize its planned marketing and B2B sales processes, particularly within the defense and security sector, where the company anticipates significant opportunities for growth leveraging its laser-technology expertise and experience and recently announced investments.

Alessandro Zamboni stated, “Our partnership with COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network is an exciting step forward in executing our Transformation Plan. By integrating cutting-edge AI-driven capabilities and robotic process automation into our future redesigned marketing & sales processes, we are not only streamlining our business but also creating a foundation for an innovative business model. This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of establishing synergies across our acquisitions and enhancing our market presence in the defense and security sectors, where our laser-technology expertise can play an important role.”

NextGen’s advanced platform utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms and data analytics to optimize marketing strategies, enhance customer engagement, and implement operational efficiencies. This collaboration marks an essential milestone in NUBURU's broader goal of fostering an ecosystem where technology serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

“Incorporating NextGen's transformative technologies will allow us to elevate our future marketing strategies as we implement our Transformation Plan,” added Zamboni. “We believe that by positioning NUBURU as a blitz-scaling enabler of its anticipated business lines, by leveraging the adoption of exponential technologies, we can significantly enhance our value proposition to future end-clients and stakeholders alike.”

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About NexGenAI Affiliates Network

NexGenAI Affiliates Network is a state-of-the-art AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts through automation and advanced analytics. Owned by COEPTIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), NexGenAI Affiliates Network empowers individuals and businesses to optimize their affiliate campaigns and maximize revenue through AI-driven content distribution, automated email outreach, and social media integration. For more information on this partnership and how it can benefit businesses and affiliates, visit https://nexgenaiaffiliates.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Many factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but are not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the previously announced foreclosure process that is currently underway; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and the Company’s acquisition strategy; (4) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate; (5) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the initial business combination and the current transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse impacts of general economic, business, and competitive factors; (8) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company’s most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Investor Contact Info: alessandro.zamboni@nuburu.net