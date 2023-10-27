Home Business Wire NUBURU, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference...
Business Wire

NUBURU, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on NUBURU’s investor relations website at https://ir.nuburu.net. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days at https://ir.nuburu.net. The call can also be accessed from North America at (888) 259-6580, conference ID 73449372.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Gateway Group

Cody Slach / Ralf Esper

Buru@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact
Gateway Group

Zach Kadletz / Anna Rutter

Buru@gateway-grp.com

Articoli correlati

HVPD Announces Rebranding to Monitra

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would...
Continua a leggere

World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sector Faces Challenges of Complex Federal Appropriations Processes, Emerging Global Sanctions, Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation, and Ongoing Geopolitical...
Continua a leggere

Props Labs Announces Launch of Props Drops II; Reveals Curator Board of Renowned Web3 Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Props Drops II Features Artist Lineup of Established & Emerging Creators, Headlined By Glowa As Inaugural ArtistCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Props Labs,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php