NUBURU, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on NUBURU’s investor relations website at https://ir.nuburu.net. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days at https://ir.nuburu.net. The call can also be accessed from North America at (888) 259-6580, conference ID 73449372.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

