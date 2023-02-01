NUBURU, Inc. and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination

LOS ANGELES & CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: TWND, TWND. U, TWND WS) a special purpose acquisition company and NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU”), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, announced today the completion of their previously announced business combination (“the Business Combination”), resulting in NUBURU becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company will operate under the “Nuburu, Inc.” name and its common stock and warrants will commence trading on February 1, 2023 on the NYSE American Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “BURU” and “BURU WS”, respectively.

“Becoming a publicly listed company is an important milestone that we expect will provide access to capital and continued momentum for NUBURU,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of NUBURU. “We appreciate the Tailwind team’s partnership and look forward to accelerating the development of our high-brightness products to meet the growing demand of our customers globally.”

“We are excited to complete our business combination with an industry leader like NUBURU, whose solutions in metal processing are critical to growing end markets in 3D printing, aerospace, consumer electronics, and e-mobility,” said Chris Hollod, CEO of TWND. “We look forward to seeing NUBURU further strengthen its leadership position as it continues to develop best in class solutions for its customers.”

As previously announced, NUBURU also showcased today the NUBURU BL™ -series, at Photonics West, a new compact form-factor generation blue laser enabled by an innovative 3rd generation light engine design. The BL-series lasers are designed as easy-to-service packages that can readily integrate with scanners and beam delivery systems. The 125-Watt BL-125 and 250-Watt BL-250 lasers will provide high power and brightness along with integrated power monitoring, enabling design and fabrication efficiencies across a wide variety of industries. Nuburu reminds Photonics attendees that they are invited to discuss the impact of Nuburu’s new BL-series compact form-factor generation blue laser with Nuburu representatives at Booth 3086 at Photonics West.

Advances in the new light engine build upon the vast range of application development NUBURU has conducted with the AO and AI product lines. The entire NUBURU product line is designed to bring the fundamental physical, economic and performance advantages of the blue industrial laser to both the electrification (energy storage, electric vehicles) and 3C (computers, communication, consumer electronics) sectors.

About Nuburu

Founded in 2015, NUBURU is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce a faster, higher quality laser than currently available alternatives in materials processing, including laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing.

Learn more at NUBURU.net.

About TWND

TWND is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TWND seeks to capitalize on the decades of combined investment experience of its management team, board of directors and advisors who are both technology entrepreneurs as well as technology-oriented investors with a shared vision of identifying and investing in technology companies.

Learn more at https://twnd.tailwindacquisition.com/

Advisors and Other Professionals

Cohen & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Tigress Financial Partners, LLC are serving as capital markets advisors to NUBURU and TWND. Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as legal counsel to the capital markets advisors. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal advisor to TWND. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC is serving as legal advisor to NUBURU. Blueshirt Capital Advisors is serving as investor relations advisor to NUBURU. Withum Smith+Brown, PC is serving as the independent auditor for NUBURU.

