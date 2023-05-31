NUBURU Delivered First Units Under Partnership with Essentium in Additive Manufacturing for Metal Industrial Parts

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that multiple units were delivered to Essentium, a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM). In May 2022, Essentium and NUBURU jointly announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement to develop and manufacture a blue laser-based metal AM platform. The deliveries announced today signify the initial execution of this agreement. Essentium expects strong growth across new applications and markets as a result of this technology integration.

NUBURU has begun delivering and Essentium has begun integrating NUBURU’s proprietary blue laser technology with its High Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 3D Printing technology. The new AM platform is designed to deliver breakthrough throughput for extremely high part quality and broad-scale use in major industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of NUBURU, said, “We are excited to have delivered our first units to Essentium, and we look forward to delivering additional units over the course of 2023 and the coming years.”

Essentium launched EPOD (Essentium Parts on Demand), an in-house production service using its HSETM 3D printing technology in March 2023. The service offers fast and cost-effective production of parts at scale and access to Essentium’s open AM ecosystem of solutions. NUBURU is excited to support Essentium’s growth through partnerships with existing additive manufacturing service providers and manufacturing marketplaces.

“NUBURU’s unparalleled expertise and leadership in blue laser technology have been instrumental in advancing our cutting-edge 3D printing platform. The arrival of the latest units this year and our partnership with NUBURU will help us continue to drive innovation in the AM industry,” said Elisa Teipel, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Essentium.

Essentium is also leveraging access to NUBURU’s intellectual property related blue laser technology, including patents granted in the United States, Japan, China, and South Korea.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, INC. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its partnership with Essentium and units sold and revenue generated pursuant to such partnership. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NUBURU and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to continue to meet the security exchange’s listing standards; (2) failure to achieve expectations regarding its product development and pipeline; (3) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, whether from Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC or other sources; (4) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that NUBURU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; (8) Essentium’s inability to grow its business and failure to place additional orders for our products under the supply agreement; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in NUBURU’s most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. NUBURU assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

NUBURU – Investor Relations and Media Contact

ir@nuburu.net

Essentium – Media Contact

Debbie Dingle



Debbie@Rainemakers.com