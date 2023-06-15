NUBURU Announces the Introduction of Next Generation 1 Kilowatt Blue Laser Technology

NUBURU introduces the BL-1000-F, a 1-kilowatt, high brightness blue laser which will target large, fast-growing EV battery production, metal 3D printing and consumer electronics markets.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced the introduction of its next-generation NUBURU BL-1000-F. This important expansion of the BL-product line increases the BL’s laser power from 250 W to 1000 W. This additional power enables higher speed, micron-level precision, and repeatable high-quality welds all of which are critical attributes for the needs of large commercial markets including EV battery welding and 3D printing.

Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuburu remarked, “We are extremely excited to announce the BL-1000-F. Our customer feedback has indicated that our BL-1000-F will provide a compelling solution that combines both speed and weld quality which will dramatically improve the manufacturing capabilities of our customers in our primary markets: welding, metal additive 3D printing and consumer electronics.”

The NUBURU BL-1000-F can deliver these next generation capabilities due to its ability to harness the intrinsically higher absorption of metals to blue light. The BL-1000-F, when combined with a scanner, enables critical benefits such as high speed and conduction mode weld precision with the quality and process stability requirements which are critical to customers and lowers their total cost of ownership. The higher power delivered by the BL-1000-F enables a higher quality laser beam. This improved quality allows the BL-1000-F to more efficiently weld and process metals that are highly reflective for traditional IR lasers as well as other metals that are used extensively in the manufacturing of EV batteries and 3D metal printing.

NUBURU will introduce the BL-500-F and the BL-1000-F at the Laser World of Photonics, Munich June 27, 2023, booth A2 103 (Laser 2000).

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, INC. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum, and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit http://www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including relating to the launch and future use of the BL-500-F and the BL-1000-F. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NUBURU and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to continue to meet the security exchange’s listing standards; (2) failure to achieve expectations regarding its product development and pipeline; (3) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, whether from Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC or other sources; (4) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that NUBURU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; (8) failing to realize benefits from partnerships; (9) the commercialization of products being more challenging and use cases more limited than anticipated; and (10) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in NUBURU’s most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. NUBURU assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

