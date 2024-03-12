Nubis Communications Wins Top Award from Lightwave Innovation Reviews

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Nubis Communications, Inc., a leading provider of low-latency high-density optical inter-connect (HDI/O) for ML/AI clusters, proudly announces that its XT1600 optical engine has received the highest possible score by the esteemed 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An independent panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications community, awarded Nubis Communications with its top score of 5.0 for an excellent datacenter interconnect platform with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits to datacenter operators. This score is reserved for superb products that demonstrate breakthrough performance and/or innovation.





Characterized by one Lightwave Innovation judge as “an interesting new optical engine product utilizing a radically new approach,” the XT1600 is a uniquely scalable next-generation optical-engine platform made possible by a novel 2D optical-fiber array and highly integrated silicon photonics. Nubis has already demonstrated superior 1.6 Tbps density and performance that obviate the need for DSPs and retimers in latency and power-sensitive ML/AI applications.

The award ceremony will be held on March 25, 2024 at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) conference where Nubis Communications will also be presenting and exhibiting its product. Dan Harding, CEO, commented “This award for the excellence of our product is a testament to the excellence and hard work of the Nubis team.”

Lightwave Editor In Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Nubis Communications on achieving a well-deserved 5.0 level honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry.”

Nubis innovates across photonics, electronics, packaging, and manufacturing to create optics with significantly better scalability, density, and power efficiency than existing solutions, breaking the I/O wall in data centers and enabling more advanced computing, AI, and machine learning. For more information visit https://www.nubis-inc.com.

