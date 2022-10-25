<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date
Business Wire

Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

di Business Wire

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

Earnings Release

Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call

Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.

Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, serving 70 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU) and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jörg Friedemann

investors@nubank.com.br

Media Relations
Leila Suwwan

press@nubank.com.br

Articoli correlati

Vercel Releases Next.js 13 at Next.js Conf

Business Wire Business Wire -
Major platform advancements enable businesses to provide the most flexible and high-performing end-user experience on the web SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vercel,...
Continua a leggere

Vercel Acquires Splitbee to Expand Its First-Party, Privacy-Friendly Analytics Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vercel, the cloud platform for frontend developers—and the creators and maintainers of Next.js—announced today that it has...
Continua a leggere

JVM Realty Corp. Partners with 5G LLC to Deliver Connectivity Opportunities throughout its Midwest Multifamily Portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today their...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vercel Releases Next.js 13 at Next.js Conf

Business Wire