NTx Appoints Seasoned Biotech Executive Joan Haab as Chief Operations Officer

Haab brings decades of experience at biotech and diagnostics companies like Curate Biosciences, Millipore Sigma, and Roche Diagnostics to lead NTx’s operational and supply chain functions

RIO RANCHO, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nature’s Toolbox (NTx), a life sciences company developing next-generation platforms for RNA and protein manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Joan Haab, Ph.D. as Chief Operations Officer. In this role on the management team, Dr. Haab will lead and further develop the company’s operational functions and business processes to support commercial activity and global expansion for NTx.

Dr. Haab brings over 20 years of commercial, technical, and operational leadership experience in the medical device and biotechnology industries to NTx. Most recently, she served as the COO of Curate Biosciences, a developer and manufacturer of a cell separation system, where she created and managed a commercial supply chain and regulatory strategies for U.S. and EU markets. Prior to Curate Biosciences, Haab served as site director for Millipore Sigma where she managed the manufacturing of viral vector drug products for use in both clinical and commercial oncology and gene therapy markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished and well-respected operations executive to our management team as we ramp up commercialization efforts for our NTxscribe platform,” said Dr. Jamie Coffin, President and CEO of NTx. “Joan has decades of experience developing successful supply chain strategies and operational excellence at some of the most recognizable names in biotech and pharma. I know her expertise in taking teams from the final stages of product development into full successful commercialization efforts will be paramount for NTx as the company prepares for significant growth.”

NTx recently announced full commercial availability of NTxscribe, a benchtop, continuous flow RNA in vitro transcription (IVT) and purification system that brings cost effective and scalable RNA manufacturing to the market. The system has already received positive feedback from oncology experts utilizing the technology in the field to help expedite the development of personalized therapies for cancer.

“I am energized by NTx’s mission to transform the future of medicine by making scalable, personalized therapies a reality, and am excited to be joining at such a critical juncture for expansion and growth,” said Joan Haab. “I look forward to driving NTx’s strategic business objectives into achievable operational goals and expanding the company’s global reach.”

About NTx

Nature’s Toolbox, Inc. (NTx), based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is revolutionizing biomanufacturing with cutting-edge solutions tailored to the demands of modern research and personalized medicine. NTx is developing innovative systems like NTxscribe® and NTxpress® to enable the sustainable production of mRNA and protein therapeutics, offering scalability from personalized doses to mass-market volumes. Discover how NTx is shaping the future of medicine at www.ntxbio.com.

Media Contact

Kalyn Schieffer for NTx - kos@anzupartners.com