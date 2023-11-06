NTT DATA to Develop Robotic Lift Truck Technology with Hyster-Yale Group

Technology to focus on autonomous materials-handling equipment for warehousing and manufacturing facilities

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today an agreement to develop breakthrough robotics technology for automated lift truck solutions with Hyster-Yale Group (HYG). In addition, NTT DATA will manage ongoing maintenance and installation support, wireless assessment services and systems integration services.





“NTT DATA is proud to be expanding our relationship with Hyster-Yale through this robotic lift truck initiative,” said Prasoon Saxena, President, Manufacturing, NTT DATA Services. “Integrating NTT DATA’s broader digital capabilities in lift trucks including software product engineering, networking, cloud and consulting, will help drive industry transformation in supply chain logistics.”

The intended output of the collaboration between NTT DATA and HYG will offer major benefits for end users, including:

Ease of installation, operation and maintenance

Multi-platform capabilities for cloud-based, on-site and on-truck architecture

Robust connectivity and ease of integration with other solutions

The capabilities are meant to enable a strong return on investment for customers of all sizes, from small to large fleets. NTT DATA has been a long-term core IT services partner for HYG and offers users access to NTT DATA’s services, including integration and consulting.

“Our focus is leveraging technology to address major labor and productivity challenges for materials handling applications, and it made sense to work with an established and trusted resource like NTT DATA,” said David LeBlanc, President, Technology Solutions Division, Hyster-Yale Group.

About NTT DATA



NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Contacts

Amy Baj, NTT DATA



Director, Public Relations



Amy.Baj@nttdata.com