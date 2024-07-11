NTT DATA Selected as Prime Contractor for FBI’s Mission Critical Services

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader has announced the company was selected as a prime contractor by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). NTT DATA will provide IT services through the FBI’s Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).





The ITSSS-2 BPA has an $8 billion ceiling with an eight-year period of performance from June 21, 2024, through June 21, 2032. ITSSS-2 will be the primary contract vehicle for the FBI to obtain critical IT services and be available for use by all components of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

NTT DATA’s Federal Division will provide business, delivery, platform, infrastructure, and IT solutions and services using existing and emerging technologies to meet the FBI’s and the DOJ’s critical mission needs.

“We understand the importance of maintaining high levels of IT support services for the DOJ’s agencies including the FBI,” said Kevin Durkin, President, Federal Government Services, NTT DATA. “We are honored to expand our strong relationship with the FBI and the DOJ to significantly improve their IT performance, reliability and security, and enable their mission-critical activities to operate efficiently and effectively.”

