NTT DATA Launches Smart Sustainable Living Pilot with Mark Development

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Mark Development, a developer of mixed-use residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast United States, have announced a collaboration to deploy a Smart Solutions pilot focused on sustainable living. The pilot project aims to further Mark Development’s goal to enhance their sustainability initiatives by creating connected experiences and engagement through more conscious purpose-driven sustainable practice.





The pilot will use NTT DATA’s Smart Management Platform (SMP) to collect data from several sources in the Trio Development Complex in Newton, Massachusetts. It will generate results and recommendations for both tenants and management on how they can decrease their environmental effect by means of energy conservation, temperature control and public transit choices.

“We are excited to deploy NTT Group’s Smart Solutions technology as a part of our comprehensive commitment to sustainability,” said Damien Chaviano, Principal, Mark Development. “In a community that is deeply committed to sustainability, our residents value the investments we have made in efforts to reduce energy consumption. The technology embodied in NTT Group’s products maximizes the power of data to help drive sustainable choices.”

NTT DATA’s SMP uses a digital twin foundation to import and configure key data such as building, unit, tenant, transit and weather information from multiple data sources. The platform will use the data to develop a web-based program and dashboard that will provide insight to support a data-driven, environmentally conscious lifestyle. The web applications will enable tenant interaction, recommended events, exclusive personalized content (personal goals, leaderboard games) to enhance tenants’ experiences and engagement in real time.

“Mark Development is paving the road to environmentally conscious living,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State & Local Government and Education, NTT DATA Services. “We are pleased to work with Mark Development and be part of their vision of creating purpose-driven, sustainable living experiences for their tenants.”

Visit NTT DATA Smart Solutions to learn more about NTT Group’s Smart Solutions.

The pilot’s data will be utilized to offer Mark Development’s operations personnel and residents a comprehensive look into their individual habits of use, and aid Mark Development in achieving their sustainability objectives for existing and upcoming locations. This data will help Mark Development identify areas for improvement and make future locations more sustainable.

About Mark Development

Mark Development is focused on creating dynamic communities via thoughtful development. Rooted in a long history of retail-anchored projects, the Mark Development team builds on years of experience to create mixed-use communities that combine housing, retail, office and community uses to create a sense of place.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Contacts

public.relations@nttdata.com