NTT DATA Expands Leadership Team, Names New Leader for Health Plan & Life Sciences Business, Reconfirms Digital & Strategy Team

“2023 is an opportunity to make strategic investments in all aspects of the business,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “Under Tanvir’s continued leadership, NTT DATA is driving innovative digital strategy for the company and all of its clients. With Craig’s extensive qualifications, our HPLS clients will benefit from his leadership and build upon their success with our industry expertise.”

Khan is a graduate of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani with over 25 years of experience in IT outsourcing and extensive experience in running scalable P&L operations across multiple continents. He is a thought leader with five patents and four pending patents in AI and Automation. Previously, Khan served as president of NTT DATA’s Business Process Outsourcing, Infrastructure, Dynamic Workplace Services, and Intelligent Automation & Data Service. Prior to joining NTT DATA Services, Tanvir held global leadership positions at Dell and Wipro Technologies.

Hovda was one of five founding partners of Deloitte’s Global Technology Services Practice where he led the development and implementation of Deloitte’s global technology services methodology, business case tools, value propositions, and solutions. Hovda most recently worked as an independent consultant and served as interim CIO for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Johns Hopkins Health Plans. He also advised C-suite executives and boards in the healthcare, life sciences, public, and energy sectors. Hovda held numerous senior positions, including six years as Lead Technology Partner for a Fortune 50 health plan with 34 million members.

