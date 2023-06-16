<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NTT DATA Awarded Position on State of Minnesota's MNSITE Contract Vehicle

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a recognized leader in global technology services, has been awarded a position on Minnesota’s Seeking IT Expertise (MNSITE) contract vehicle. MNSITE is administered by the Department of Administration and Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) and allows Minnesota state agencies, local governments and other institutions to more easily procure services from a pool of qualified vendors.

Under the leadership of Governor Tim Walz and MNIT Commissioner Tarek Tomes, the State of Minnesota is focusing on modernizing IT systems and improving the user experience through human-centered design.

“Minnesota is a leader in technological modernization, introducing innovation across the State to help empower staff and citizens,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State, Local Government and Education, NTT DATA Services. “We are looking forward to collaborating with the State to bring accessible, intuitive engagements to Minnesota’s citizen and technology initiatives.”

Minnesota state and local agencies can use MNSITE to partner with NTT DATA and receive a full scope of IT services including mainframe migration, device management, cloud implementation, UI/UX design, product development, project management and agile coaching.

For more information on NTT DATA’s work with U.S. public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Contacts

Amy Baj

Amy.Baj@nttdata.com

