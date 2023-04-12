<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NTT DATA Awarded Contract to Enhance Air Canada Digital Employee Experience

Data-driven strategy will measure, optimize, and monitor operational efficiencies to help improve employee experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has been selected by Air Canada to transform their existing digital workplace and empower employees with an enhanced experience to better support their customers.

“NTT DATA’s ability to deliver global airline industry expertise, scale services, and bring continuous service improvements and technology innovation were paramount in selecting them as a partner in our transformation,” said Kelly Shubert, Senior Director, Core Technology, Air Canada. “Building a connected digital experience will positively impact our employees and therefore, our customers.”

NTT DATA’s Digital Workplace Services, powered by its Nucleus Intelligent Enterprise platform, are designed to provide clients with automation, flexible and stable operations, and predictive maintenance all to improve the employee experience and empower end users with personalized support experiences.

“NTT DATA develops advanced technologies to continuously drive efficiency and productivity for our clients in the airline industry,” said John Graham, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sector, NTT DATA Services. “Through this collaboration, we will provide Air Canada with an enhanced workplace environment that focuses on employee satisfaction. Leveraging our expertise, resources, and solutions, we will aid Air Canada in building more personalized and seamless experiences for those traveling with them each day.”

To build a connected experience and increase employee satisfaction, engagement, and productivity, Air Canada sought a trusted partner to help in transforming its digital workplace. NTT DATA brings an integrated omni-channel experience with cognitive-led interactions, walk-in support from high-performing field technicians, unified endpoint management, frictionless provisioning, integrated service management processes, training and development, and 24/7 support.

Additional aspects of the solution include:

  • Effortless self-help services and omnichannel user support
  • Supporting 1,000 global locations through workplace device support services
  • Modern device management with endpoint automation
  • Asset management and tracking for all end user software and devices
  • Collaboration services for Microsoft 365, Teams, and SharePoint users
  • Workplace automation powered by NTT DATA’s Nucleus Intelligent Enterprise Platform
  • Framework ensuring employee experience measurement and continuous improvement
  • Organizational change management for smooth transitioning

NTT DATA’s Digital Workplace Services include offerings such as its service desk, field services, endpoint management, asset management and messaging and collaboration.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Amy Baj, Director, Public Relations

NTT DATA Services

954.090.7900

Amy.Baj@nttdata.com

