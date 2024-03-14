Home Business Wire NTT DATA and Stonebranch Help Clients Modernize Workloads in the Cloud
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced a collaboration with Stonebranch, a leading provider of workload automation and job scheduling solutions, to revolutionize replatforming of mainframe workloads to the public cloud. This strategic partnership aims to support flexible hybrid work strategies and continuous modernization for enterprises seeking to transform their core business processes.


Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) offers native support for UniKix by NTT DATA, their mainframe-rehosting software suite, to modernize the most complex mainframe workloads to public cloud. This ensures a seamless transition of workloads to the cloud and their IT infrastructure by enabling job scheduling across both mainframe and distributed environments for enterprises.

“UAC orchestrates and automates workloads across the entire enterprise hybrid IT environment,” said Peter Baljet, CTO, Stonebranch. “Integrating UAC with UniKix makes it easier than ever to simultaneously run workloads on-premises and in the cloud.”

UniKix by NTT DATA helps organizations modernize mainframe systems to maintain and enhance the value of existing applications without extensive rewrites or reengineering. Mainframe modernization is a critical challenge in the digital transformation journey for enterprises, presenting significant opportunities to enhance core business operations.

“NTT DATA and Stonebranch share a vision for client transformation and continuous modernization. This integration is just one expression of that shared vision,” said Glen Foley, VP of Application Modernization, NTT DATA Services. “Scheduler migration and ongoing management is a critical success factor for replatforming mainframe workloads to public cloud. Stonebranch and UniKix together are a powerful combination.”

As NTT DATA continues to expand its UniKix solution and partner ecosystem, the collaboration with Stonebranch reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive digital transformation for enterprises.

For more information on NTT DATA’s mainframe modernization capabilities, click here.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch provides modern workload automation and job scheduling solutions that enable businesses to orchestrate, manage, and monitor IT processes across hybrid IT environments. With a focus on simplifying complex IT tasks, Stonebranch helps organizations achieve greater efficiency, agility, and scalability. Stonebranch’s solutions are trusted by leading enterprises worldwide to automate mission-critical IT processes and drive digital transformation.

Contacts

NTT DATA
publicrelations@nttdata.com

Stonebranch
Scott Davis, CMO

Scott.Davis@Stonebranch.com

