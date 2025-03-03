NTT and Nokia Unveil Architecture Breakthrough to Realize the Era of 6G

Demonstration applies in-network computing to meet data processing needs of 6G use cases, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, immersive reality and advanced sensing

News Highlights:

NTT, DOCOMO and Nokia jointly collaborated on a demonstration of the In-network Service Acceleration Platform (ISAP) at Nokia’s booth during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025.

ISAP is a core component of NTT’s Inclusive Core Architecture, which is designed to enable the fusion of computing and networking required for 6G and IOWN use-cases such as AI-integrated communication.

The demonstration exhibits the results of applying ISAP to the use case of AI analysis during video data transfer, improving performance from a 57% “correct answer rate” (under conventional architecture) to 90%.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, NTT Corporation (NTT) and NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DOCOMO) announced the successful demonstration of the In-network Service Acceleration Platform (ISAP), a foundational component of the Inclusive Core mobile network architecture being built by NTT and DOCOMO to meet the evolving data processing needs of the 6G era.

NTT, Docomo and Nokia researchers demonstrated the efficacy of this architecture during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 by applying an AI analysis application to real-time video data transfer. Using the ISAP and Inclusive Core architecture, researchers minimized the delay and fluctuation in data exchange between terminal and server while improving AI analysis from a 57% “correct answer rate” (with conventional architecture) to a 90% rate.

Advanced Network Architecture for the 6G/IOWN Era

NTT and its collaborators are developing next-generation networking infrastructure to enable the practical application of communications technologies dependent on ultra-high capacity, ultra-low latency and ultra-low power consumption capabilities.

For example, NTT is spearheading the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) initiative based on optical technologies. The Inclusive Core is a component of the IOWN vision, linking each of the initiative’s three core components—the All-Photonics Network, Digital Twin Computing and Cognitive Foundation—to provide end-to-end network services.

In the 6G/IOWN era, researchers expect several technological innovations to necessitate the exchange and high-data-rate, low-latency-transmission of massive amounts of data. For example, the creation of Cyber Physical Systems in which cyber spaces and physical spaces interact while actuation is enabled; additionally, the integration of AI and ML into communication services, the continued spread of IoT, automation, advanced sensing, robotics and much more.

Inclusive Core Architecture and In-Network Computing

The Inclusive Core architecture is built on the concept of In-network Computing (INC). INC transfers the processing function of the application layer to the data transfer function within the network to realize high-performance services while reducing delay and terminal power consumption. Amidst global conversations on the international standardization of 6G, including the 3GPP standardization project, NTT and DOCOMO are studying INC as an elemental network technology to support services in the 6G era.

As an INC-enabling technology, ISAP mediates information processing related to services on terminals and in cloud services, forming a cascading computing environment on hardware in the network that is suited to the communication environment and the service usage environment, while synchronizing and coordinating both extremely fast. The network cooperates and speeds up information processing between terminals and cloud services anytime and anywhere, leading to the creation of flexible service experiences that are not restricted by customer environments, terminals, or services.

ISAP enables a range of advanced services, regardless of terminal specifications or access environment, and for the application service providers, ISAP expands user variety.

Looking Ahead

Beyond this demonstration, NTT and DOCOMO intend to continue the study INC of for the provision of computing services linked to mobile networks in the 6G era. Additionally, NTT and DOCOMO will collaborate with Nokia to expand collaboration with telecommunication carriers, telecommunication equipment/terminal manufacturers, cloud providers and service providers toward international standardization of the 6G architecture at 3GPP, which is scheduled to begin discussions in 2025, and to promote INC's research and development and service provision studies.

For more information about NTT R&D activities related to next-generation networking infrastructure, please read the whitepaper, “Inclusive Core: Integrative and Cooperative Network Architecture for the 6G/IOWN Era” and the webpage, “IOWN: the new technology that leads to a better future.”

